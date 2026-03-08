Duke’s Cameron Boozer Headlines 15 Wooden Award Men’s POY Candidates

LOS ANGELES — The John R. Wooden Award race has officially entered its final stretch.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club on Saturday announced the 2026 Men’s National Ballot for the Wooden Award presented by Principal, unveiling a list of 15 players who remain in contention for the sport’s most prestigious individual honor. The ballot, selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board, represents the final group of candidates eligible to earn spots on the Wooden Award All-America Team and ultimately claim the trophy given annually to the most outstanding player in college basketball.

The 2026 ballot reflects the depth and youth currently shaping the college game. Of the 15 players named, six are freshmen, three are sophomores, three are juniors, two are graduate students and two are seniors. The candidates represent 14 different universities, with Texas Tech the only program to place multiple players on the ballot.

Among the headliners is Duke freshman Cameron Boozer, one of the most dominant first-year players in the country this season. BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa also earned a spot on the ballot after emerging as one of the most dynamic scorers in college basketball.

The list also includes Purdue senior guard Braden Smith, Gonzaga graduate forward Graham Ike and Michigan graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg, giving the ballot a mix of veteran leadership and rising young stars.

Texas Tech features two players on the ballot: sophomore guard Christian Anderson and junior forward JT Toppin, highlighting the Red Raiders’ strong season. Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr., Houston freshman guard Kingston Flemings and Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler are also among the newcomers recognized for standout campaigns.

Rounding out the ballot are Michigan State redshirt sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr., Florida junior forward Thomas Haugh, Iowa State senior forward Joshua Jefferson, Alabama sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. and North Carolina freshman forward Caleb Wilson.

Each player on the ballot has been certified by his university as meeting the standards established by legendary UCLA coach John Wooden when the award was created in 1976. Those qualifications go beyond performance on the court.

Candidates must be full-time students at accredited NCAA institutions, demonstrate progress toward graduation and maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.0. They must also contribute significantly to their team’s success while excelling on both offense and defense and demonstrating strong character on and off the court.

The Wooden Award voting process now shifts to the next phase as voters evaluate the candidates’ full body of work throughout the season, including performances in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Voting for the 2026 Wooden Award All-America Team will open March 16 at 6 a.m. ET and close March 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET. During that window, the national panel of voters will determine the 10-player All-America Team and narrow the field to five finalists for the Wooden Award Trophy.

The All-America Teams and the men’s and women’s Wooden Award Top Five finalists will be revealed April 4 during the men’s Final Four broadcast on ESPN.

The winners will then be announced the following week during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Wooden Award. The ceremony will take place April 10 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, where the finalists will gather for the nationally televised announcement of the 2026 Wooden Award recipient on ESPNU.

The event will also honor Purdue head coach Matt Painter as the 2026 recipient of the Wooden Award Legends of Coaching Award.

Since its creation, the Wooden Award has become one of the most respected honors in college athletics, recognizing not only excellence on the court but also academic achievement, character and leadership.

Past winners include some of basketball’s greatest players, such as Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan and Kevin Durant on the men’s side, along with Candace Parker and Maya Moore among the women’s honorees.

Last season’s winners were USC star Juju Watkins and Duke standout Cooper Flagg, continuing the tradition of recognizing players who define both elite performance and the values that Wooden championed throughout his career.

As the NCAA Tournament approaches, the 15 players on the 2026 ballot now enter the final stage of the race for the sport’s most prestigious individual award — one that carries the name and legacy of a coach whose standards for excellence still shape the game today.