Wooden Award selects 15 for 2026 Women’s College Basketball POY Ballot

LOS ANGELES — The race for the most prestigious individual honor in women’s college basketball has reached its final stage.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the 2026 Women’s National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award presented by Principal on Sunday, unveiling the 15 players who remain in contention for the sport’s top individual honor. Selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board, the ballot represents the final group of candidates eligible to earn spots on the Wooden Award All-America Team and ultimately compete for the Wooden Award Trophy as the most outstanding women’s college basketball player in the United States.

This year’s ballot reflects both star power and depth across the country. The 15 players represent 13 different universities, with Texas and UConn the only programs placing multiple players on the list. The group includes three graduate students, five seniors, three juniors and four sophomores.

Among the candidates are some of the most dominant and recognizable players in the sport, including UCLA senior center Lauren Betts, Texas junior forward Madison Booker and Notre Dame junior guard Hannah Hidalgo, each of whom has played a key role in their team’s success this season.

UConn places two players on the ballot with graduate guard Azzi Fudd and sophomore forward Sarah Strong. Texas is also represented twice with Booker and graduate guard Rori Harmon, highlighting the strength of two programs that have been among the nation’s best throughout the season.

The ballot also includes Oklahoma senior center Raegan Beers, Vanderbilt sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes and Ohio State sophomore guard Jaloni Cambridge, each of whom has emerged as one of the top performers in the country.

Iowa State junior center Audi Crooks and South Carolina sophomore forward Joyce Edwards are also among the candidates, as both players have helped anchor their teams during strong seasons in their respective conferences.

Rounding out the list are LSU senior guard Flau’jae Johnson, Ole Miss senior forward Cotie McMahon, TCU graduate guard Olivia Miles and Michigan sophomore guard Olivia Olson, completing a field that highlights the depth of talent across women’s college basketball this season.

Each player on the ballot has been certified by her university as meeting the standards established by legendary UCLA coach John Wooden when the award was created in 1976. Those qualifications go beyond on-court performance and emphasize the values that Wooden believed defined true excellence.

Candidates must be full-time students at accredited NCAA institutions, demonstrate progress toward graduation and maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.0. They must also contribute significantly to their team’s success while excelling on both offense and defense and demonstrating strength of character both on and off the court.

With the national ballot now set, the Wooden Award voting process moves into its final phase. Voting for the 2026 Wooden Award All-America Team will open March 16 at 6 a.m. ET and close March 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET. During that window, voters will evaluate each player’s complete body of work throughout the season, including performances in the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wooden Award Men’s and Women’s All-America Teams, along with the Top Five finalists for both the men’s and women’s Wooden Award trophies, will be announced April 4 during the men’s Final Four broadcast on ESPN.

The winners will then be revealed the following week during the Wooden Award’s Golden Anniversary celebration. The ceremony will take place April 10 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, where the finalists will gather for a nationally televised broadcast on ESPNU to announce the 2026 Wooden Award recipients.

The event will also honor Purdue head coach Matt Painter as the recipient of the 2026 Wooden Award Legends of Coaching Award, recognizing his impact on the sport and his commitment to the values that Wooden championed throughout his career.

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award has become one of the most respected honors in college athletics, recognizing not only excellence on the court but also academic achievement, character and leadership.

Past recipients include some of the greatest players in basketball history, including Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan and Kevin Durant on the men’s side, as well as Candace Parker, Maya Moore and Chiney Ogwumike among the women’s winners.

Last year’s Wooden Award recipients were USC star Juju Watkins and Duke standout Cooper Flagg, continuing the award’s tradition of honoring players who define both elite performance and the principles that Wooden believed should guide the game.

As the NCAA Tournament approaches, the 15 players on the 2026 Women’s National Ballot now enter the final stage of the Wooden Award race, with the sport’s most prestigious individual honor within reach.