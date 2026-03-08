Sportsgrid Icon
NCAAB · 1 hour ago

Dent strikes again for UCLA in win against rival Trojans

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES – Senior guard Donovan Dent repeated history Saturday night in Galen Center.

After scoring 30 points against the Trojans in Pauley Pavilion, Dent took over Galen Center with a game-leading 25 points while shooting 11-15 from the field along with two rebounds and seven assists in UCLA’s (21-10, 13-7) 89-68 victory over USC (18-13, 7-13). 

“I think it’s the rivalry. Everyone loves rivalry games," Dent said. “You just come out and do your best."

The first half looked like a far tighter affair than the end result would imply, though. 

The crosstown rivals were tied at 21 with just over nine minutes left in the first half when UCLA took off on a 13-1 run that cleared a gap the Trojans never recovered from. 

Bilodeau takes over early

Senior forward Tyler Bilodeau set the tone in the first half with 16 points. Bilodeau has been the anchor for the Bruins this entire season and he did it one more time in the regular season to give his team some juice before they took over the game completely. 

“I’m trying to work hard offensively, especially if shots aren’t falling," Bilodeau said. “It could be anyone, anytime. The biggest part [is] defensively staying together. We know we’re going to go on a run."

Among the many things the Bruins did right in Saturday’s win was something they haven’t done much of this season: they won the rebounding battle, grabbing 11 more board than the Trojans.

Bringing the effort

Rebounding and defense have been things that UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has all but begged his team to step up this season. Cronin made it clear that his team’s offense is nothing that he has to worry about and if they would just step it up on the defensive end, there’d be no issues at all. 

The defense has steadily improved over the last few games, holding teams to 65-or-less points in six of their last 10 games, and Saturday’s win saw an improvement in rebounding.

 On both the rebounding and defensive fronts, Cronin has stressed that effort is the key.

“Rebounding is about positioning, which takes effort… and toughness to get the ball," Cronin said. “Rebounding is all hard desire, effort, competitive spirit."

It’s been a rocky regular season punctuated with a handful of spectacular moments for the Bruins. 

Over the last few games, they’ve played up to the potential that’s been seen in flashes since November and with both the Big Ten and March Madness tournaments ahead of them, they’ll be looking to carry that momentum even further.

“Keep on winning. That’s how we carry it," redshirt freshman Eric Freeny said. “Very simple I feel like. Winning, feeling good. Next day, practice, feeling good. That’s how we’ve got to keep it going."

