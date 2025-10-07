Top 45 Breakout Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season
45. Aden Holloway | Alabama
Aden Holloway made massive improvements in his efficiency between his freshman and sophomore seasons, increasing his shooting percentage by nearly 15 percent on a comparable workload. He was a true bright spot off the bench for the Crimson Tide and was often able to fill in for Mark Sears without the offense taking too much of a dip. He will be asked to do much more than that in 2025-26, and this increased role could quickly make him a rising name in the SEC.
1. Flory Bidunga | Kansas
While he didn't see a ton of playing time in his freshman season, Flory Bidunga showed plenty of promise when he was on the court for the Jayhawks. The former five-star recruit led the Big 12 in two-point percentage at a whopping 70 percent, utilizing his size and athleticism to be incredibly efficient around the rim. If he can extend his game a bit further out with a reliable jump shot and work on his ball handling a bit more, we could be in for a serious jump from the Congo native in his sophomore campaign.
2. Ian Jackson | St. John's
Due to the presence of Elliot Cadeau in North Carolina's backcourt last season, Ian Jackson played nearly the entire season as the off-ball guard in the Tar Heel backcourt. St. John's head coach Rick Pitino has gushed over Jackson since he landed with the Red Storm, but he sees his skillset differently and has mentioned that he may utilize him as the team's point guard this season. If that shows itself as a situation where Jackson can flourish, then the sky is the limit for his production in 2025-26.
3. Henri Veesaar | North Carolina
In the latter stages of his second season at Arizona earlier this year, Henri Veesaar was really starting to realize his potential on the court. The big man went from averaging 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds to tallies of 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds on 61.7 percent from the floor from February onward. His finishing and overall offensive skillset have blossomed over the past three seasons with the Wildcats, and he will have the frontcourt to himself to display it at North Carolina next season.
4. Xaivian Lee | Florida
True college basketball junkies will probably say that Xaivian Lee can't qualify as a breakout candidate after dominating the Ivy League with Princeton for the past two seasons, but we believe he could become a household name in 2025-26. After seeing how guards like Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin were able to flourish in Todd Golden's offense at Florida after transferring in, we can only imagine what schemes he will have ready to go in order to utilize Lee's skillset. He is a savvy student of the game with an incredible awareness that should make him the perfect floor general for this offense.
5. Donovan Dent | UCLA
Similar to Lee, most mid-major college basketball fans are already aware of Donovan Dent and his game-breaking ability. After flashing incredible playmaking and leadership in 2023-24, it was clear going into the previous offseason that Dent was some scoring power away from being a serious talent. He worked on just that and led the entire Mountain West in scoring a season ago. With his relentless work ethic and elite talent, the California native has a chance at Big Ten Player of the Year at UCLA in 2025-26.
6. Tyon Grant-Foster | Gonzaga
It was a puzzling and disappointing final season at Grand Canyon for Tyon Grant-Foster, where he faced some academic ineligibility issues to kick off the season and then battled injury throughout the year. He has had a long journey to this point, playing at the J level before dealing with multiple health scares at Kansas and DePaul and ultimately winding up at Grand Canyon. Now he'll call Gonzaga home for his final season, where the Bulldogs could really utilize his length and experience out of the backcourt.
7. Labaron Philon | Alabama
The runway is clear for take-off for Labaron Philon at Alabama in 2025-26. With Mark Sears off to the NBA, we believe Philon is next in line to be the alpha under Nate Oats after a stellar freshman season. His all-around game made for some ludicrous box scores last season, including against Illinois, where he went for 16 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and two steals. His bump in playing time will mean he is surely going to flirt with some triple-doubles throughout the upcoming season.
8. Denzel Aberdeen | Kentucky
Last season, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope referred to former Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen as "terrifying". He went out of his way to limit him whenever he came off the bench for the Gators, and now he has him on his side in Lexington. Aberdeen will surely go from sixth man to starting five for the Wildcats this season, and Pope's respect for Aberdeen's game likely means more playing time for the rising senior. If he can maintain his scoring punch with a slightly higher workload in 2025-26, he'll be one to watch in the SEC.
9. Aday Mara | Michigan
Based on what we just saw Michigan head coach Dusty May do with big men Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin last season, we'd be foolish to keep 7'3" center Aday Mara off this list. A very raw project his freshman season at UCLA, the Spaniard seemed much more comfortable as a sophomore last year, nearly doubling all of his meaningful stats and remaining efficient from the floor. If Michigan can find a way to properly utilize his skillset in the paint, Mara could quickly become a dominant force within the Big Ten.
10. Oscar Cluff | Purdue
Oscar Cluff pulled off the rare high, low, high boomerang transfer journey. After starting his Division I career at Washington State, Cluff took to the portal and headed to the mid-major ranks to play for South Dakota State. He dominated the Summit League, making the First-Team All-Summit and averaging a hefty double-double while leading the conference in field goal percentage. Now, he heads to Purdue, a program that has produced some of the best center talent in the country under Matt Painter. Expect him to step right into that role in the frontcourt alongside Trey Kaufman-Renn, creating one of the most dynamic frontcourts in the nation.
11. Milos Uzan | Houston
With LJ Cryer gone, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson is going to need someone new to run the show out of the backcourt. That's where Milos Uzan comes in, a transfer from Oklahoma last offseason who fit in relatively quickly with the Cougars and showed off some elite sharpshooting from beyond the arc. He is set to take on a full workload alongside the aforementioned Emanuel Sharp, and we expect him to take full advantage of the opportunity for the upcoming season.
12. Jaland Lowe | Kentucky
With Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington departing Pittsburgh last offseason, Jaland Lowe had a clear path to become the Panthers’ go-to scorer—and he embraced the role, leading the team with 16.8 points per game. However, as a career sub-40% shooter from the field, he’ll need to improve his efficiency to maintain that kind of workload at Kentucky under Mark Pope. If he can improve that aspect of his game, there is plenty of upside here for him to become one of the national stars of the sport in Lexington.
13. Tahaad Pettiford | Auburn
One of the best guards off the bench in the country last year, Tahaad Pettiford proved to head coach Bruce Pearl and the Auburn fanbase that he is the future of the program. Surrounded by a litany of seniors in the rotation, Pettiford is the only one remaining who knows Pearl's system and principles. We see this as an opportunity for the rising sophomore to become the leader of the program entering the 2025-26 season, where he has already demonstrated that he possesses the skillset to flourish in the SEC.
14. Zuby Ejiofor | St. John's
It may be a little late to the party to call the 2024-25 Big East Most Improved Player a potential breakout star in the making. Still, we believe that St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor even has another gear beyond what he produced last season. He has displayed a genuine bond with head coach Rick Pitino, who has referred to Ejiofor as a "treasure." He is expected to receive loads of playing time in his senior campaign and will continue to dominate the paint in the Big East.
15. Adrian Wooley | Louisville
Adrian Wooley delivered one of the most impressive freshman seasons in the mid-major ranks in 2024-25, lighting up the Atlantic Sun from day one. He led his team in minutes while shooting an outstanding 51.2% from the field, and his impact extended well beyond scoring—averaging 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. With his youth, versatility, and polished all-around game, Wooley brings a sky-high ceiling that new Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey will be eager to unlock.
16. Tamin Lipsey | Iowa State
A two-way workhorse at Iowa State, Tamin Lipsey has become the heartbeat for the Cyclones over the past three seasons. The Ames native is right at home in Hilton Coliseum, having already started over 100 games for the program. He has averaged at least two steals per game in each season, and has shown to be a respectable threat with the ball in his hands. If his offensive skillset can take another step, he could flirt with All-American status in his senior season.
17. Alvaro Folgueiras | Iowa
Alvaro Folgueiras seized the spotlight in the NCAA Tournament, posting a double-double against Alabama in a game Robert Morris led late into the second half. The Spain native brings a versatile offensive game—scoring in the paint while knocking down 41.3% of his threes as a sophomore. His efficiency was unmatched, leading the conference in effective field goal percentage, and he’s poised to deliver that same scoring punch for Iowa in 2025-26.
18. Isaac McKneely | Virginia
Isaac McKneely’s 14.4 points per game may not leap off the page, but within Virginia’s methodical, slow-paced offense, that production is far more impressive. He led the Cavaliers in scoring and was one of only two players to average double figures during a challenging season that followed Tony Bennett’s surprise retirement. A career 42% three-point shooter—and the ACC’s leader from deep last year—McKneely brings elite floor spacing and shotmaking, making him a natural fit for Louisville in 2025-26.
19. Treysen Eaglestaff | West Virginia
Treysen Eaglestaff’s journey is the kind of transfer portal story you rarely see. The 6’6” guard from Bismarck entered college as an unranked, largely unknown prospect, choosing to stay close to home and accept one of just two Division I offers to play at North Dakota. Over three standout seasons, he became a star—highlighted by a 51-point explosion against South Dakota State and a 40-point game versus Alabama. Now, the small-town standout gets his shot on the big stage at West Virginia, where Ross Hodge aims to restore the program’s relevance.
20. BJ Omot | Minnesota
Even our tapped-in college basketball fans may not recognize this name compared to the others on this list. After smashing expectations at North Dakota for his first two collegiate seasons, BJ Omot joined Mark Madsen and his rebuild at California last offseason. It was a short-lived stint that lasted only four games, cut short by a wrist injury. He now finds himself back in his home state of Minnesota playing for the Golden Gophers. His length, shooting ability, and smooth movement at 6'8" make him an intriguing prospect that could explode if the fight is right here.
21. Taylor Bol Bowen | Florida State
Taylor Bol Bowen enters this ranking more as a developmental piece with untapped upside than as a proven college producer. A top-75 recruit out of high school, he stepped into Florida State’s starting lineup last season and showed promise as a stretch forward, connecting on 41 percent of his three-point attempts. If he can handle a larger role at Alabama, Bowen has the tools to emerge as a featured option in Nate Oats’s offense.
22. Alex Condon | Florida
At 6’10”, Florida’s Alex Condon glides up the floor with uncommon ease, giving the Gators a forward who moves more like a wing than a big. He’s one of the smoothest frontcourt players in the country and adds intrigue with his ability to step out and hit from deep. Condon showcased his upside throughout Florida’s championship run, highlighted by a 27-point outburst against Alabama in early March. Performances like that should become a regular sight in 2025-26 as the Gators chase a repeat.
23. Nate Bittle | Oregon
Oregon’s Nate Bittle closed last season looking every bit like one of the nation’s most imposing bigs. At 7’0”, he anchors the paint defensively while showcasing a polished offensive game that has steadily grown over four years in Eugene. A 2024-25 All-Big Ten honoree, Bittle enters this season as the Ducks’ centerpiece and is poised to control the interior on both ends.
24. Malik Reneau | Miami
After three seasons at Indiana, Malik Reneau opted for a fresh start at Miami, a move likely influenced by the departure of head coach Mike Woodson. Expectations were sky-high for him in 2024-25 following a breakout sophomore year, but a nagging knee injury slowed his production. Even so, Reneau remains a high-level talent, and he projects as a key piece in the Hurricanes’ frontcourt heading into 2025-26.
25. Kasean Pryor | Louisville
Kasean Pryor looked like he was on his way to becoming a factor in his first season at Louisville in 2024. The senior saw his season cut short after tearing his ACL in the championship game of Battle 4 Atlantis, leaving him to rehab for the remainder of the season and this current offseason. The 6'9" guard confirmed to reporters earlier this month that he will be ready for the start of the upcoming season, and if he can continue the trend he was on early last year, we expect big things out of Pryor in 2025-26.
26. Caleb Foster | Duke
Duke needs someone to step up to help out five-star recruit Cameron Boozer, and we believe that will end up being Caleb Foster. After his first two seasons at Duke, the runway finally feels clear for Foster to become a focal point of the team and reach that potential the program has seen in him from day one. Being with the same program throughout his collegiate career should pay dividends as he'll know exactly what head coach Jon Scheyer expects of him when he is on the court.
27. Miles Byrd | San Diego State
Miles Byrd has shown nothing but loyalty to San Diego State ever since setting foot on campus three seasons ago. After failing to log a start in either of his first two seasons, Byrd chose the path less traveled these days and stuck things out with the Aztecs. It paid off last season with the junior starting 30 times and averaging 12.3 points per game, even notching 2.1 steals per game as a ballhawk on the defensive end. Byrd feels ready to take another step in 2025-26 and become one of the top two-way players in the nation.
28. Braden Huff | Gonzaga
Braden Huff may be the perfect complement to superstar Graham Ike in the frontcourt this season. He has shown steady signs of improvement throughout his three seasons with Gonzaga. Head coach Mark Few has slowly crept him higher up into the rotation, and it feels like it's time to take off the training wheels in 2025-26. At a 6'10" frame, Huff moves incredibly well, can create for others, and is capable of posing a threat when face-up with a reliable jumpshot. Don't be surprised if he starts intriguing some scouts at the next level this winter, either.
29. Lamar Wilkerson | Indiana
If Lamar Wilkerson carries over his Sam Houston State shooting touch, Indiana could emerge as a legitimate Big Ten contender in 2025-26. The senior guard paced Conference USA in three-point percentage last season, hitting a blistering 45 percent while hoisting nearly eight attempts per game. At 6’4” and 205 pounds, he has the size and strength to thrive at the high-major level as a plug-and-play perimeter threat.
30. AJ Brown | Florida
AJ Brown's sturdy frame and polished offensive skill set make him an ideal successor to Alijah Martin in Florida’s backcourt for 2025-26. A fearless slasher, Brown generated 62 percent of his scoring at the rim last season, often exploiting defenders who overplay him on the perimeter due to his 39 percent mark from three. With that balance of power and shooting, he’s well-positioned to thrive under Todd Golden in Gainesville over the next two years.
31. Josh Dix | Creighton
Josh Dix has been the picture of efficiency for Iowa across the past two seasons, knocking down better than 50 percent of his shots from the field and over 40 percent from deep each year. His decision to transfer to Creighton is a win for both sides. With the ability to create off the dribble or thrive as a catch-and-shoot threat, Dix brings the kind of versatile perimeter scoring that fits seamlessly into the Bluejays’ three-point-heavy system.
32. Silas Demary Jr. | UConn
After logging 70 games in the SEC, Silas Demary has transformed from a promising underclassman into a seasoned veteran of the college game. Few teams in recent memory have faced the kind of schedule SEC programs endured in 2024-25, and that trial by fire should make his transition to Storrs seamless. With his blend of size, perimeter touch, and fearlessness attacking through contact, Demary gives Dan Hurley a versatile piece to plug into UConn’s system.
33. Elliot Cadeau | Michigan
After a modest freshman season in Chapel Hill, Elliot Cadeau took a significant leap in 2024-25, elevating his numbers across the board while starting all 37 games in North Carolina’s backcourt. His upside remains considerable as a playmaking guard who continues to refine his scoring touch each offseason. At Michigan, Dusty May will count on Cadeau to serve as the primary engine of his offense.
34. Anthony Robinson | Missouri
Anthony Robinson has patiently waited for his time at Missouri, and it feels like it has finally come. It's looking like the rising junior will be called upon quite frequently by head coach Dennis Gates following the departures of his three lead guards in Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, and Tony Perkins. It's Robinson's chance to become the alpha in this offense, and he showed enough for us last season to believe he is capable of stepping into that role.
35. Terrance Arceneaux | North Carolina State
Though he started just seven of his 85 games at Houston, Terrance Arceneaux carved out a key role off the bench for the Cougars over the past three seasons. Now heading to NC State, the rangy guard’s size and scoring punch make him a prime breakout candidate as Will Wade looks to expand his role in Raleigh. There is a real possibility that he was boxed in on Houston's bench behind their elite guard talent, while still being an extraordinary player himself.
36. Braeden Smith | Gonzaga
It’s rare enough these days to see a player voluntarily take a healthy redshirt season in college basketball. It’s almost unheard of for a reigning conference Player of the Year to step away the very next year. That’s precisely what Braeden Smith chose after claiming Patriot League Player of the Year honors at Colgate, establishing himself as one of the nation’s top mid-major point guards. His decision comes as the backcourt undergoes a turnover with Ryan Nembhard, Khalif Battle, and Nolan Hickman all moving on.
37. Isaiah Evans | Duke
It's always worth keeping an eye on any five-star recruit returning to a program as a potential breakout candidate. Isaiah Evans fits that mold, returning to Duke after a somewhat underwhelming freshman campaign. The runway is relatively clear as well, with every meaningful backcourt player in front of him from last season off to the NBA. He certainly showed some upside with his scoring, reaching double-digits in 11 different games. If he can become more consistent and avoid the mistakes, he will carve out a starting role and propel into stardom in his sophomore year.
38. Christoph Tilly | Ohio State
Among the most intriguing mid-major seven-footers in the portal, Christoph Tilly has steadily developed during his three seasons at Santa Clara. His biggest leap came last year, when he added legitimate floor-spacing ability to his skill set. Tilly connected on 17 of 54 attempts from beyond the arc, a growth area that transformed him into a real offensive weapon, and one that clearly caught the attention of Jake Diebler and the Buckeyes.
39. Elijah Saunders | Maryland
Elijah Saunders brings the toughness and discipline forged at San Diego State and Virginia, guaranteeing two constants: relentless effort and rugged defense. With his size, he’s a physical presence inside, disrupting opponents in the post and cleaning up the glass. Add in his ability to stretch the floor with a reliable three-point shot, and he becomes one of the most versatile forwards available in the portal. Maryland is getting a plug-and-play piece who should make an immediate impact in the 2025-26 season.
40. Jacob Ognacevic | Washington
Jacob Ognacevic has dominated the Atlantic Sun over the past two years, earning back-to-back First-Team honors and capturing the league’s 2024-25 Player of the Year award. He paced the conference in both scoring and effective field goal percentage, showcasing not just his ability to put up points but also his elite efficiency and shot selection. With his combination of size and fluid movement, he projects as an instant-impact addition for Washington as the Huskies transition into Big Ten play next season.
41. Michael Ajayi | Butler
Hype surrounded Michael Ajayi last offseason when he made the jump from Pepperdine to Gonzaga, but his impact never reached expectations. Playing time was tough to come by behind the elite backcourt trio of Khalif Battle, Nolan Hickman, and Ryan Nembhard. Now at Butler, Ajayi steps into a far different role—one where he’ll be counted on to shoulder more responsibility and has the chance to quickly establish himself as the Bulldogs’ go-to option in 2025-26.
42. Jacob Cofie | USC
Jacob Cofie flew under the radar as a freshman in the ACC last season, overshadowed by Virginia’s disappointing campaign. Despite that, the forward displayed elite athleticism and fluidity for his size, showcasing ball-handling, shooting touch, and end-to-end speed that make him one of the more intriguing transfer options with three years of eligibility remaining. If he takes a significant step forward this offseason, his spot on this list could look far too low a year from now.
43. Nolan Winter | Wisconsin
If Nolan Winter can take on a bit more volume while maintaining his levels of scoring efficiency for the upcoming season, the Big Ten better look out. A starter in all 37 of Wisconsin's games last season, Winter led the conference by shooting 72 percent on twos, an uber-elite scorer around the rim for the Badgers. If he can further develop his motor and overall scoring skillset, he has the potential to become an All-Big Ten selection.
44. Thomas Haugh | Florida
An integral piece off the bench for the Florida Gators en route to the national championship last season, Thomas Haugh will be one of many asked to take a step up in his role for the upcoming season. He and Alex Condon make up one of the top frontcourt pairings in the country, a duo that can stretch the floor with their shooting as well as rebounding. That ability, paired with his motor and length, makes Haugh an intriguing NBA Draft prospect going forward as well.
