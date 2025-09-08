Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 145 Players in the CBB Transfer Portal
John Canady
Host · Writer
145) G Kyrell Luc, Longwood
Kyrell Luc has proven to be a bit of a journeyman during his college career, playing for three teams across the last four years. Coming off a strong season at Longwood as the starting point guard, the undersized playmaker has opted to enter the portal, hoping another new start could help him take another leap.
Prediction: UMass
1) G Zeke Mayo, Kansas
Zeke Mayo started his college career at San Diego State before transferring to Kansas before his senior season. The six-foot-four guard quickly became a key player for the Jayhawks, starting in 32 of his 34 games. Mayo averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in his lone year at Kansas, and now enters the transfer portal, where he'll quickly gain interest. If Mayo can get an extra season of eligibility, he'd be a big time addition for whoever lands him.
Prediction: Oregon
2) F Ante Brzovic, College of Charleston
Ante Brzovic has spent the last few seasons at College of Charleston, where he's impressed. The big man opted to enter the transfer portal, but he's keeping the possibility of the NBA Draft in the back of his mind. If he is deemed eligible for another season in college, one squad that could make since is Gonzaga.
Prediction: Gonzaga
3) F Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Dawson Garcia enters the transfer portal after a monster season at Minnesota, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and two assists. The big man will need a waiver to be eligible for another college season. If Garcia is granted a waiver, he'll have a robust market.
Prediction: Michigan
4) G Jaeden Zackery, Clemson
Jaeden Zackary heads to the transfer portal after spending the last season at Clemson. Between his three years at Boston College and one year at Clemson, the guard has started in 134 of 136 games. For team's looking to add experience in the backcourt, the Wisconsin native is a more than viable option.
Prediction: Boston College
5) F JaKobe Coles, Grand Canyon
JaKobe Coles enters the transfer portal as one of the more experienced players in the nation. The forward started his college journey at Butler before transferring to TCU, where he spent three seasons. After joining Grand Canyon last offseason, Coles heads back into the portal hoping to build off his career-year, averaging 14.4 points.
Prediction: UCLA
6) C Efton Reid, Wake Forest
Efton Reid III has played for multiple schools over his four-year career, including LSU, Gonzaga, and Wake Forest. This past season, the seven-footer put together an impressive senior campaign, averaging 8.8 points, and 6.6 rebounds, shooting 54.8% from the floor. Looking to join a new squad for his fifth-year, the forward enters the portal.
Prediction: NC State
7) G Taye Fields, North Alabama
Taye Fields played one season at North Alabama, proving to be a reliable backcourt option. The six-foot-four guard averaged 11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, shooting 53.5% from field goal range and 35.7% from three. Expect Fields to get plenty of looks for guard-needy teams.
8) G Isaiah Swope, Saint Louis
Isaiah Swope becomes a significant addition to the transfer portal after announcing his decision to enter on Wednesday as a grad transfer. The undersized guard averaged 17.1 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds at Saint Louis this past season. Expect Swope to have plenty of interest on the open market.
Prediction: Indiana
9) F Enoch Boakye, Villanova
Enoch Boakye started his college journey at Arizona State, where he spent two seasons in a limited role before transferring to Fresno State. After one season with the Bulldogs, the big man transferred to Villanova, hoping a fresh start could rejuvenate his career. In 36 games with the Wildcats this season, the forward averaged 4.4 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 65.9% from the floor.
Prediction: Syracuse
10) C Justin Vander Baan, Lafayette
Justin Vander Baan began his college career at Boston College before transferring to Lafayette. After a career-year, averaging 12.7 points, seven rebounds and 3.1 assists, the seven-footer enters the transfer portal. Vander Baan could be an underrated target in the portal.
Prediction: Illinois
11) F Tyler McGhie, UC San Diego
Tyler McGhie entered the transfer portal after a breakout season at UC San Diego. In 35 starts with the Tritons this year, the guard averaged 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, while shooting 41.5% from field goal range. McGhie will have plenty of suitors to choose from.
Prediction: NC State
12) G Dontrez Styles, NC State
Dontrez Styles began his career at North Carolina before spending one season at Georgetown. Following his stop there, the six-foot-six guard transferred to NC State. This past season, the playmaker averaged 11.4 points and five rebounds. Now, he heads back to the transfer portal.
Prediction: Georgetown
13) F Isaiah Hawthore, Northern Colorado
Isaiah Hawthorne spent four seasons at San Francisco before transferring to Northern Colorado. The six-foot-eight forward averaged 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 34 starts this season. Hawthorne enters the portal hoping to be rewarded another year of eligibility to suit up next season.
Prediction: UCLA
14) C Payton Sparks, Ball State
Payton Sparks spent two seasons at Ball State before transferring to Indiana for his junior year. After a lackluster season with the Hoosiers, the big man returned to his roots and re-joined the Cardinals. After a strong season, averaging 12.6 points and 7.7 rebounds, the Indiana native enters the portal again.
Prediction: Indiana State
15) G Hamad Mousa, Dayton
Hamad Mousa spent his freshman season at Dayton, struggling to carve out a sizable role. As a result, the six-foot-eight guard decided to enter the transfer portal. Expect him to have plenty of interest on the open market.
Prediction: VCU
16) G Samage Teel, Indiana State
Samage Teel started his college journey at Presbyterian before transferring to Indiana State. After an impressive season, averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds the guard heads to the transfer portal. Expect him to have plenty of suitors.
Prediction: South Carolina
17) G Trent McLaughlin, Northern Arizona
Trent McLaughlin entered the transfer portal after a monster season at Northern Arizona. In 34 starts, the guard averaged 22.1 points 3,6 rebounds and 3,4 assists. Now, he finds himself one of the best available players in the portal with plenty of teams to choose from.
Prediction: Creighton
18) F Dylan Faulkner, Lipscomb
Dylan Faulkner enters the transfer portal after spending two season at Lipscomb. In 15 games with the Bisons this past year, the six-foot-nine forward averaged 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists. Faulkner will find a fresh start elsewhere via the transfer portal.
Prediction: Minnesota
19) G Dante Maddox Jr., Xavier
Dante Maddox Jr. transferred to Xavier after a breakout season at Toledo in 2024, averaging 15.6 points. After a lackluster season with the Musketeers, the guard re-enters the portal. Keep an eye on Maddox Jr. to find a role quickly.
Prediction: Georgetown
20) F Keonte Jones, Cal State
Keonte Jones spent the last two seasons at Cal State Northridge, where he's impressed in a starting role. Fresh off a career year, the forward entered the portal seeking a fresh start. Keep an eye on the Wisconsin native to stay on the West Coast.
Prediction: USC
21) F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, NC State
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield started his career at Tennessee before transferring to Louisville. After two seasons with the Cardinals, the big man transferred to NC State, where he spent this past year before entering the transfer portal. Now, he looks for a fresh start again.
Prediction: Memphis
22) F Sean Durugordon, Ole Dominion
Sean Durugordon started his college journey at Missouri, but has since played for three teams over the last three years. At his recent stop at Old Dominion, the six-foot-six guard averaged 15.7 points and 9.1 rebounds. He heads back to the transfer portal, hoping for another fresh start.
Prediction: South Carolina
23) F Taje' Kelly, CSU
Taje' Kelly has played the last four seasons at Charleston Southern, where he's improved each year. The six-foot-seven forward put together a career year, averaging 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, while shooting 49.7% from field goal range and 31.7% from three. Now, the Big South player of the year hits the portal looking to build on his breakout season.
Prediction: Georgia
24) F Jonathan Pierre, Belmont
Jonathan Pierre transferred to Belmont after spending last season at Memphis. In 33 games with the Bruins, the Florida native averaged 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. On the open market, Pierre will likely have plenty of options.
Prediction: FAU
25) C Malcolm Wilson, Queens
Malcolm Wilson spent the first three seasons at Georgetown before transferring to Queens. After two seasons with the Royals, the seven-footer again hits the portal.
Prediction: South Carolina State
26) G Ali Dibba, Southern Illinois
Ali Dibba enters the portal after a career year at Southern Illinois. The six-foot-five guard averaged 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 49% from field goal range. Now, the Swedish product has become one of the top available players in the portal.
Prediction: Mississippi State
27) F Ben Middlebrooks, NC State
Ben Middlebrooks spent the first two seasons of his college career at Clemson before transferring to NC State. Coming off his career-best season, averaging 7.5 points, the big man heads back to the transfer portal. Keep an eye on the forward to land a role quickly.
Prediction: NC State
28) G Keith Higgins Jr., LeHigh
Keith Higgins Jr. has spent the last four seasons at LeHigh, where he's shown improvement each year. In 12 games for the Hawks this past year, the six-foot-four guard averaged 17.9 points, five rebounds and 1.4 assists on efficient shooting splits. After entering the transfer portal, Higgins Jr. will likely have plenty of options to choose from.
Prediction: Missouri
29) F Doctor Bradley, Arkansas Pine Bluff
Doctor Bradley began his career at New Mexico State, where he served as a rotation player for the Aggies. Hoping for more, the six-foot-eight playmaker opted to transfer to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where he put together a monster season, averaging 19.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Now, Bradley heads back to the portal seeking another fresh start.
Prediction: Bethune Cookman
30) G Christian Davis, Bradley
Christian Davis has spent the past three seasons at Bradley, where he's shown yearly improvement. The six-foot-seven guard opted to enter the portal after a career year, averaging 10 points for the Braves. Looking for a sizable role elsewhere, Davis heads to the portal.
Prediction: Colorado State
31) G Rahsool Diggins, UMass
Rahsool Diggins initially committed to UConn out of high school, but after nine games with the Huskies in his freshman season, he entered the transfer portal. The versatile guard found a home at UMass and tapped into his potential over the past three years. Fresh off a career season, averaging 16.8 points, Diggins hits the portal.
Prediction: Penn State
32) G Javontae Campbell, Bowling Green
Javontae Campbell showed out in his lone season with Bowling Green, averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. The Oklahoma native opted to enter the transfer portal hoping to find a role with a top program. Expect him to have plenty of teams interested.
Prediction: Oklahoma
33) G Connor Kochera, Davidson
Connor Kochera has spent the last three seasons at Davidson. Coming off a career-best year, averaging 14.7 points, the six-foot-five guard entered the transfer portal seeking a fresh start. Considering the flashes he's shown with the Wildcats, he should be able to find a role with a top program soon.
Prediction: Illinois
34) G Liutauras Lelevicius, Oregon State
Liutauras Lelevicius showed flashes this past season at Oregon State. The Lithuania product averaged 8.7 points, four rebounds, and 1.2 assists, shooting 48% from the field and 37.9% from three with the Beavers. Now, he lands in the transfer portal hoping to find an expanded role elsewhere.
Prediction: TCU
35) F Basheer Jihad, Arizona State
Basheer Jihad spent three seasons at Ball State before transferring to Arizona State last offseason. The versatile power forward showed promise as a starter with the Sun Devils, but ultimately decided another fresh start would be best for him and his career. Expect Jihad to find a squad quickly if he doesn't stay in the NBA Draft.
Prediction: NBA
36) G Julian Hammond III, Colorado
Julian Hammond III enters the transfer portal after spending the last four seasons at Colorado. In 33 starts this past season, the playmaker averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. Keep an eye on the guard on the open market.
Prediction: Colorado State
37) G Arturo Dean, Oklahoma State
Arturo Dean transferred to Oklahoma State last offseason after two years at FIU. The undersized guard opted to enter the portal after a career-low year across the board as a bench piece for the Cowboys. Don't be surprised to see Dean head back to Florida to join a team in the Sunshine State.
Prediction: FAU
38) F Drew McKenna, Georgetown
Drew McKenna committed to Georgetown as a highly recruited prospect out of high school, but after a lackluster freshman season with the Hoyas, the forward entered the portal. At six-foot-eight, the Maryland native has the size and skillset to be an immediate impact player wherever he lands. Expect multiple teams to be interested.
Prediction: Old Dominion
39) C Adrame Diongue, San Jose State
Adrame Diongue began his college career at Washington State before transferring to San Jose State after one season. The seven-footer has shown flashes of his versatility, but he has yet to find a squad that utilizes his skillset and strengths in a way that allows him to fully show what he's capable of. Hoping to find out, the Senegal native enters the portal.
Prediction: UNLV
40) F Marcus Johnson, Bowling Green
Marcus Johnson impressed during his lone season at Bowling Green this past year, averaging 16.2 points and five rebounds, while shooting 43% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc. At six-foot-seven, Johnson has the size to be a reliable option in the frontcourt for whatever team lands him. Expect the Ohio native to have plenty of options to choose from.
Prediction: Kansas State
41) G Nick Anderson, Praire View A&M
Nick Anderson enters the transfer portal after spending the last season at Prairie View A&M. In 12 games with the Panthers, the six-foot-five guard averaged 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from the field and 32.8% from three. Anderson will remain a top target for teams hoping to bolster their backcourts.
Prediction: Baylor
42) G Jordan Ivy-Curry, UCF
Jordan Ivy-Curry is no rookie when it comes to the transfer portal. The six-foot-three guard has played for three teams over the last five seasons. In his previous stop at UCF, the Texas native averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, shooting 40.1% from field goal range and 34% from three. Ivy-Curry is back in the portal, hoping to earn an extra year of eligibility.
Prediction: Houston
43) F Denijay Harris, Southern Miss
Denijay Harris spent three seasons at Southern Miss before transferring to Arkansas to test the water in the SEC. After finding out the grass isn't greener on the other side, the talented forward re-joined the Golden Eagles ahead of the 2024 season. Harris put together a career year as a full-time starter, averaging 16.7 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Eagles. He heads back to the transfer portal, hoping to cash in on his solid year.
Prediction: Missouri
44) C Josh Gray, Missouri
Josh Gray initially committed to LSU after high school, before transferring to South Carolina after one season with the Tigers. The seven-footer played three years for the Gamecocks before departing from the program to join Missouri ahead of the 2024 season. Now, he heads back to the transfer portal, hoping to finally find a sizable role to prove he can be a reliable contributor.
Prediction: Vanderbilt
45) G Mike Mitchell Jr., Minnesota
Mike Mitchell Jr. spent the first two seasons of his career at Pepperdine before transferring to Minnesota. After two seasons with the Golden Gophers, the California native decided another fresh start would be best for his career. Now, he finds himself back in the portal.
Prediction: USC
46) G Zaon Collins, Fresno State
Zaon Collins entered the transfer portal after spending one season at Fresno State. In 29 games with the Bulldogs, the Nevada native averaged 12.4 points, 4.6 assists, and four rebounds. Expect Collins to draw plenty of interest from teams in the portal.
Prediction: UNLV
47) G Jamarii Thomas, South Carolina
Jamarii Thomas began his college career at UNC Wilmington, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Norfolk State. After an impressive season with the Spartans, Thomas transferred to South Carolina, earning a starting role with the Gamecocks for most of the season. However, after a lackluster year for Lamont Paris's program, Thomas heads back to the portal seeking a fresh start.
Prediction: FAU
48) C Steven Jamerson II, San Diego
Steven Jamerson II has spent the last three seasons at San Diego, where he's shown improvement each year. Coming off a career-best season, averaging 10 points and 7.8 rebounds as a full-time starter, the big man opted to enter the transfer portal and seek a fresh start. Keep an eye on Jamerson II to seek a sizable role on a top team.
Prediction: UNLV
49) F Aaron Gray, Indiana State
Aaron Gray enters the transfer portal after spending last season at Indiana State. In 15 games, the six-foot-seven forward averaged 10.5 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores. Gray could be an underrated target to serve as a role player for a team in 2025.
Prediction: Rhode Island
50) C Lawson Lovering, Utah
Lawson Lovering committed to Colorado as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. After two seasons with the Buffaloes, the seven-foot-one center transferred to Utah and showed flashes of his ability to be a disruptor in the paint. Looking for a larger role, Lovering heads back to the transfer portal.
Prediction: Wyoming
51) G LJ Thomas, Austin Peay
LJ Thomas began his college journey at NC State, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Austin Peay, seeking a larger role. After a career year, averaging 14.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, the guard enters the transfer portal looking to prove he can have a similar impact with a top team. Keep an eye on Thomas to find a role quickly.
Prediction: FAU
52) C Doryan Onwuchekwa, Georgia Tech
Doryan Onwuchekwa committed to Georgia Tech as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. The big man played a limited role in the ten games he suited up for the Yellow Jackets this season, which leads him to the transfer portal, hoping to find an expanded role elsewhere. Considering his talent level and multiple years of eligibility remaining, Onwuchekwa could be an underrated pickup.
Prediction: TCU
53) F Miles Goodman, Penn State
Miles Goodman is another highly recruited big man to enter the transfer portal after seeing limited opportunities throughout his freshman season. The Washington native will likely garner plenty of interest from top teams hoping to develop him and tap into his potential. One team to monitor seems to be Oregon as they look to bolster their frontcourt.
Prediction: Oregon
54) G Jared Harris, Memphis
Jared Harris committed to Memphis as a top recruit out of high school, but in year one with Memphis, he struggled to carve out a role. Hoping to find a bigger opportunity elsewhere, the Texas native finds himself in the transfer portal as he opens his recruitment. He could be worth the pickup for teams hoping to tap into the six-foot-two guard's potential.
Prediction: Baylor
55) F JJ Taylor, UCF
JJ Taylor began his college career at Memphis before transferring to UCF for his sophomore season. The six-foot-eight forward averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game with the Knights this past year. Still eyeing a larger role, Taylor heads back to the transfer portal.
Prediction: South Carolina
56) F Jorge Diaz Graham, Pitt
Jorge Diaz Graham entered the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons at Pittsburgh. The Spain product is a versatile big man who can stretch the floor and be an underrated presence in the post, but in his limited role with the Panthers, he hasn't gotten much of an opportunity to showcase that. Graham remains in the portal, hoping to find a fit that allows him to showcase his skillset.
Prediction: Oregon State
57) G Jake Heidbreder, Clemson
Jake Heidbreder transferred to Clemson after a strong season at Air Force in 2023. The guard didn't suit up in the 2024 season, and his return to action with the Tigers didn't go as planned. Another fresh start could help him rejuvenate his career, which leads him back to the transfer portal.
Prediction: Indiana State
58) F Yohan Traore. SMU
Yohan Traore is no rookie when it comes to the transfer portal after playing for three teams in each of his first three seasons. The French product spent this past year at SMU, averaging 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds. Now, he enters the transfer portal seeking yet another fresh start.
59) JP Pegues, Auburn
JP Pegues spent three seasons at Furman before transferring to Auburn ahead of the 2024 season. The crafty guard went from being a full-time starter at his previous spot to playing a minimal role on Bruce Pearl's team. Heading back to the portal seeking a larger role, Pegues could be an underrated late offseason pickup.
Prediction: Memphis
60) G Savo Drezgic, Georgia
Savo Drezgic enters the portal after spending his freshman season at Georgia. The guard appeared in eight games, averaging 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in limited minutes. Drezgic could be a solid addition for whatever team lands him, especially if they put him in a role that allows him to play to his strengths; this is if he doesn't return to overseas basketball, where rumors suggest he could be headed.
Prediction: Overseas
61) Marko Maletic, Western Illinois
Marko Maletic has played for three teams over the last three seasons, with his last stop coming at Western Illinois. The six-foot-six guard entered the transfer portal after averaging 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.1% from field goal range and 47.4% from beyond the arc. Maletic will be an interesting prospect wherever he lands.
Prediction: Illinois
62) Tanner Toolson, Utah Valley
Tanner Toolson began his college career at BYU before transferring to Utah Valley after a lackluster season with the Cougars. Over the last two seasons with the Wolverines, the Washington native has put together impressive film as a full-time starter. For teams looking for a reliable backcourt option, Toolson could be the guy.
Prediction: Washington State
63) Will McClendon, San Jose State
Will McClendon started his college journey at UCLA, where he spent two seasons before transferring to San Jose State. After one strong season with the Spartans, averaging 12 points per game, the California native hit the transfer portal once again. McClendon could be an underrated addition for whatever team lands him.
Prediction: UCLA
64) Quinton Mincey, UMass Lowell
Quinton Mincey enters the portal after a strong season at UMass Lowell. The six-foot-six guard averaged 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds, while shooting 48.6% from the field. Expect him to draw interest from multiple teams.
Prediction: Miami (OH)
65) Arden Conyers, South Carolina
Arden Conyers spent his freshman season at South Carolina this past season, where he saw a shockingly extensive workload. After a lackluster season for the Gamecocks, Conyers enters the transfer portal. The South Carolina native will likely have plenty of interested suitors.
Prediction: Georgia Tech
66) G Miro Little, Utah
Miro Little originally committed to Baylor out of high school, where he saw limited time across 34 games with the Bears. Looking for a larger role, the six-foot-three guard transferred to Utah and saw his minutes increase to 17.7 minutes per game this past year. However, still looking for a larger opportunity, Little enters the transfer portal once again.
Prediction: TCU
67) G Courtney Anderson Jr., Colorado
Courtney Anderson Jr. committed to Colorado as a highly touted recruit out of high school. As a freshman this past season, the six-foot-five guard only appeared in four games, averaging only 3.8 minutes per game. Hoping to secure a larger role, Anderson takes his multiple years of eligibility to the transfer portal.
Prediction: Georgia Tech
68) F Addison Patterson, Northwestern State
Addison Patterson began his college career at Oregon, where he struggled to make an impact. Joining the Northwestern State Demons for the 2024-25 season, the six-foot-seven forward finally got the opportunity to show how impactful he can be, averaging 13 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Now, he heads to the transfer portal looking to build on his strong season.
Prediction: UAB
69) G Christian Bliss, Virginia
Christian Bliss committed to Virginia out of high school as a top recruit. After struggling to carve out a role this past season with the Cavaliers, he six-foot-four guard opted to enter the transfer portal. Don't be surprised to see Bliss prioritize a landing spot where he can find a large role.
Prediction: Georgetown
70) C Christian Reeves, Clemson
Christian Reeves originally committed to Duke as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. After two lackluster seasons with the Blue Devils, the seven-foot-two big man transferred to an ACC rival joining Clemson. However, after only averaging 5.1 minutes through 29 games this season for the Tigers, Reeves now heads back to the transfer portal.
Prediction: NC State
71) G Zion Harmon, Seton Hall
Zion Harmon transferred to Seton Hall after spending two seasons at Bethune-Cookman, where he showcased his skillset as both a scorer and a willing facilitator. After three games with the Pirates, the guard's season came to an end, resulting in him eventually entering the transfer portal. Now, he seeks a fresh start with a new squad.
Prediction: SC State
72) F Rayvon Griffith, Cincinnati
Rayvon Griffith committed to Cincinnati as a top recruit out of high school, but after struggling to see the court during his freshman season with the Bearcats, the six-foot-six guard opted to enter the transfer portal. Griffith will likely have plenty of suitors for his services.
Prediction: Dayton
73) G Cam Hayes, East Carolina
Cam Hayes originally committed to NC State out of high school, where he spent two seasons before transferring to LSU. After one year with the Tigers, the guard transferred to East Carolina. After becoming a full-time starter with the Pirates, the experienced guard opted to head back to the transfer portal for yet another fresh start.
Prediction: NC State
74) F Isaiah Miranda, Green Bay
Isaiah Miranda began his college journey at Oklahoma State, where he suited up in just three games before hitting the transfer portal seeking a larger role elsewhere. Joining the Green Bay Phoenix, the seven-footer thought he'd get that opportunity there. However, Miranda saw more of the same issues, averaging only 8.4 minutes per game in seven matchups before re-entering the transfer portal. Now, he heads back to the portal seeking his third team in three years.
Prediction: Fresno State
75) F Jordann Dumont, Villanova
Jordann Dumont entered the transfer portal after spending one season at Villanova, averaging 1.8 points in limited minutes. Hoping to find a sizable role elsewhere, the six-foot-eight forward opens up his recruitment, looking for a fit that allows him to showcase what he has to offer.
Prediction: Baylor
76) G Bobby Pettiford, High Point
Bobby Pettiford started his career at Kansas before bouncing around the nation and ultimately landing at High Point. In his one season with the Panthers, the North Carolina native averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in a bench role. Now, he enters the transfer portal again.
Prediction: Wake Forest
77) G Larry Johnson, Creighton
Larry Johnson committed to Creighton as a top recruit out of high school, but after not getting the opportunity to suit up for the Bluejays during his freshman season, the six-foot-four guard opted to enter the transfer portal. Johnson has the size, talent, and eligibility that make him an intriguing target for many teams hoping to acquire high-upside backcourt help.
Prediction: Georgia Tech
78) F Isaiah Cottrell, UNLV
Isaiah Cottrell originally committed to West Virginia out of high school as a top recruit, where he spent two seasons with the Mountaineers before transferring to UNLV seeking a larger role. After three up-and-down seasons with the Rebels, the talented forward decided it would be best for him to enter the transfer portal seeking yet another fresh start. For a team looking for a low-risk, high-reward pickup, Cottrell could be their guy.
Prediction: Fresno State
79) F KyeRon Lindsay, Murray State
KyeRon Lindsay has become quite the journeyman through his first three years of collegiate basketball. The forward originally committed to Georgia, where he spent one season before transferring to Texas Tech. After just nine games with the Red Raiders, Lindsay hit the portal again, heading to Murray State, where he found a role as a reserve for the Racers. Now, he lands back in the transfer portal, hoping another fresh start with his fourth team will help his career take off.
Prediction: TCU
80) G Mike Williams III, LSU
Mike Williams III impressed during his freshman season in 2023-24, averaging 7.2 points in a sizable role with the LSU Tigers. Heading into this season, the guard seemed poised to build off his strong start, but that hope quickly fizzled out after the guard's role diminished this past season. Williams will seek a role in the transfer portal elsewhere.
Prediction: Virginia Tech
81) F Eli DeLaurier, Providence
Eli DeLaurier committed to Providence out of high school after a strong senior season. The near seven-footer joined the Friars hoping to carve out a sizable role, but after two lackluster seasons with minimal opportunity, the big man opted to enter the transfer portal. With plenty of talent and multiple years of eligibility remaining, expect DeLaurier to find a landing spot before the 2025 season tips off.
Prediction: Virginia Tech
82) G Seth Hubbard, Toledo
Seth Hubbard spent the first two seasons of his college career at Western Michigan before transferring to Toledo after a breakout year in the 2023-24 season, averaging 14.1 points. In 33 games with the Rockets, the six-foot-four guard averaged 8.4 points as a key piece to the team's bench unit. Hoping to find a starting role elsewhere, the playmaker enters the portal.
Prediction: FAU
83) F Zach Keller, Utah
Zach Keller originally committed to Wake Forest out of high school, but after two seasons of struggling to find minutes with the Demon Deacons, the big man opted to enter the transfer portal. The Colorado native transferred closer to home, joining the Utah Utes, where he saw more of the same limitations to touch the floor. Now, he tries his hand at a fresh start once again.
Prediction: Colorado State
84) G Marvel Allen, Dayton
Marvel Allen committed to Dayton as a highly recruited prospect. The six-foot-four guard didn't get the chance to suit up for the Flyers this past season, which was enough for him to decide a change of scenery would be what's best. Expect multiple teams to be interested in taking a flyer on the Florida native.
Prediction: South Carolina
85) G Derrin Boyd, College of Charleston
Derrin Boyd transferred to College of Charleston after a monster season at Lipscomb, averaging 17.6 points per game. The guard continued his strong play with the Cougars this past year, where he served as a full-time starter and averaged 13.9 points. Hoping to use another season of eligibility to finish his college journey off strong, Boyd enters the transfer portal.
Prediction: Duquesne
86) G Comeh Emuobor, Iona
Comeh Emuobor initially committed to UCF out of high school before transferring to Iona, hoping to find a larger role for his sophomore season. The six-foot-five guard saw an increase in minutes, but not enough to truly allow him to showcase his potential.
Now, he enters the transfer portal hoping to find the opportunity he's searching for, finally.
Prediction: FAU
87) Owen Larson, South Dakota State
Owen Larson impressed during his freshman season at South Dakota State as a full-time starter for the Jackrabbits. Manning the team's offense, the guard averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, while shooting 40.2% from field goal range and 38.7% from beyond the arc.
Larson hopes to build on his strong freshman campaign to find a role elsewhere in 2025.
Prediction: Iowa
88) G Larry Hughes Jr., Saint Louis
Larry Hughes Jr. has spent the past three seasons at Saint Louis bolstering the Billikens' backcourt. After a strong sophomore season, the guard entered 2024 with high expectations only to take a step back in the seven games he played.
Hoping a fresh start will help him take the leap he's hoping for, Hughes Jr. enters the portal.
Prediction: Ball State
89) J.R Konieczny, Notre Dame
J.R. Konieczny committed to Notre Dame out of high school and spent the last three seasons suiting up for the Fighting Irish. After averaging 7.7 points as a reliable contributor in 2023, the six-foot-seven guard entered the season with the hope he could take yet another step forward into being a key player for Notre Dame. Unfortunately, the exact opposite happened with Konieczny, taking a step back, which now leads him to the transfer portal.
Prediction: Indiana State
90) Justin Thomas, Florida State
Justin Thomas transferred to Florida State after a strong season at Milwaukee in 2023. The wing hoped to find a prominent role with the Seminoles, but after seeing a decrease in minutes and starting only five games this past season, Thomas opted to enter the transfer portal once again.
Prediction: LSU
91) F Ryan Jones, Virginia Tech
Ryan Jones committed to Virginia Tech as a highly recruited prospect out of high school, but after appearing in only five games for the Hokies during his freshman season, the forward opted to enter the transfer portal. With good size and multiple years of eligibility remaining, expect multiple teams to be interested in taking a swing on Jones' talent.
Prediction: Florida State
92) C Youssouf Singare, UConn
Youssouf Singare spent the last two seasons at UConn, where he served as a backup big in Dan Hurley's frontcourt. The Mali native has struggled to see the court, which leads him to the transfer portal, hoping he can find a larger role elsewhere.
Prediction: Memphis
93) G Leland Walker, FAU
Leland Walker transferred to FAU for the 2024 season after a breakout year at Eastern Kentucky the season prior, averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 assists. In his lone season with the Owls, the guard averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 assists as a full-time starter. Now, he heads back to the portal seeking another fresh start.
Prediction: Notre Dame
94) F Kachi Nzeh, Penn State
Kachi Nzeh transferred to Penn State after spending his freshman season at Xavier. The six-foot-eight forward has the measurables and skillset to be an immediate impact player, but through two stops with the Musketeers and Nittany Lions, the Pennsylvania native has yet to get the opportunity to showcase what he has to offer. After entering the portal, Nzeh will begin looking for the perfect spot for him.
Prediction: Pittsburgh
95) G Jamyron Keller, Oklahoma State
Jamyron Keller committed to Oklahoma State out of high school, and in two seasons with the Cowboys, he's shown flashes of his skillset in the backcourt but has yet to put it altogether. Hoping a change of scenery allows him to do that, Keller enters the portal.
Prediction: SC State
96) G Myles Che, UC Irvine
Myles Che began his college career at Chattanooga before transferring to UC Irvine for his sophomore season. The six-foot-two guard put together a career year with the Anteaters, averaging 12.1 points and 2.8 assists across 38 starts.
Now, he heads to the portal hoping to prove he can make a similar impact elsewhere.
Prediction: Fresno State
97) F Wilhelm Breidenbach, Washington
Wilhelm Breidenbach originally committed to Nebraska out of high school as a highly recruited prospect. After two lackluster seasons with the Cornhuskers, the big man opted to enter the transfer portal, where he landed at Washington. However, after two struggling years with the Huskies, the forward tries his hand at yet another fresh start.
Prediction: USC
98) G Tyler Cochran, Minnesota
Tyler Cochran has become a bit of a journeyman throughout his college career after playing for three teams up to this point in his career. Throughout his three stops, the guard has shown flashes of his ability to score at a high level.
Now he looks to take that skillset to yet another team after entering the portal once again, following missing this past season due to a foot injury.
Prediction: Toledo
99) Myles Corey, South Alabama
Myles Corey enters the portal after a breakout season at South Alabama this past year, averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 assists as a full-time starter for the Jaguars. The guard will likely have plenty of suitors to choose from, especially considering his ability to be a spark plug scorer off the bench for a bigger program.
Prediction: Missouri
100) Kyle Cuffe Jr., Syracuse
Kyle Cuffe Jr. committed to Kansas out of high school before transferring to Syracuse for his sophomore year after seeing limited opportunities with the Jayhawks. Through two seasons with the Orange, the guard has struggled to carve out a sizable role with his largest share of minutes coming this past year, averaging 12.4 minutes off the bench.
Now, he heads back to the portal.
Prediction: Georgetown
101) F Justin McBride, Nevada
Justin McBride began his college career at Oklahoma State, where he spent one season before transferring to Nevada seeking a larger role. In a bench role with the Wolf Pack, the Texas native put together a career year, averaging 7.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. Now, he heads to the transfer portal hoping to find an even larger role at his next stop.
Prediction: TCU
102) F Jason Rivera-Torres, San Francisco
Jason Rivera-Torres originally committed to Vanderbilt out of high school, where he averaged 6.4 points with the Commodores during his freshman season. The talented forward opted to enter the transfer portal, landing at San Francisco and hoping to earn an increased role, but managed to find the exact opposite. With a minimal role with the Dons, Rivera-Torres ended the season with career lows, which led him back to the transfer portal.
Prediction: UC Irvine
103) F Kijani Wright, Vanderbilt
Kijani Wright committed to USC as a top prospect out of high school, but in two seasons with the Trojans, the six-foot-nine forward struggled to show why he was a highly touted recruit. Wright transferred to Vanderbilt, hoping to get a chance to prove that, but ultimately never suited up for the Commodores. Now, he finds himself back in the portal.
Prediction: Sacramento State
104) G Kayvaun Mulready, Georgetown
Kayvaun Mulready landed at Georgetown as a top recruit in his respective class. The versatile guard only appeared in 22 games with the Hoyas last season, and his minutes were scarce in those games. Looking for a fresh start, Mulready enters the portal.
Prediction: Michigan State
105) G Ty-Laur Johnson, Wake Forest
Another former top recruit entering the transfer portal is Ty-Laur Johnson. The guard originally committed to Louisville, where he averaged 8.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Cardinals off the bench as a freshman. Hoping to lead the offense elsewhere, Johnson transferred to Wake Forest. Unfortunately, Johnson quickly found out the grass wasn't greener on the other side and finds himself back in the portal.
Prediction: Louisville
106) G Jlynn Counter, Middle Tennessee
Jlynn Counter spent this past season at Middle Tennessee after joining the Blue Raiders in the transfer portal last offseason. In 31 games, the guard averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while shooting 43.4% from field goal range.
Now, he finds himself back in the transfer portal, hoping to earn a larger opportunity on a new squad.
Prediction: Tulsa
107) F Seifeldin Hendawy, Loyola-Chicago
Seifeldin Hendawy committed to Loyola-Chicago as one of the more intriguing prospects in the nation, out of Egypt. Despite the hype entering his freshman season with the Ramblers, the six-foot-eight forward struggled to carve out a role, which now leads him to the transfer portal.
Expect Hendawy to prioritize a fit that allows him to find immediate minutes.
Prediction: South Carolina
108) G Gerald Drumgoole Jr., George Washington
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is no stranger to the transfer portal, having played for four different teams since 2019. The guard has utilized every bit of his remaining eligibility, including this past season at George Washington, where he averaged 11.0 points per game.
Looking for his fifth team, Drumgoole heads back to the transfer portal.
Prediction: Elon
109) G Jalen Blackmon, Miami
Jalen Blackmon began his college career at Grand Canyon before transferring to Stetson, where he quickly flashed his ability to score at a high level. Using his strong 2023 campaign to his advantage, the guard landed at Miami ahead of last offseason, hoping to put his name on the map.
Instead, he saw his usage go down, which now lands him back in the transfer portal.
Prediction: Syracuse
110) F Julius Mims, Idaho
Julius Mims has spent the last two seasons at Idaho, where he's proved to be a reliable frontcourt option for the Vandals. Hoping to find a larger role to prove he has more to offer, the forward enters the transfer portal seeking a fresh start.
Prediction: FAU
111) G Mekhi Conner, Sacred Heart
Mekhi Conner looked the part during his freshman season at Sacred Hart this past season, averaging 8.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. The freshman has multiple years of eligibility remaining, and between that and his talent, he should have no issue finding a role elsewhere.
Prediction: Syracuse
112) G Prophet Johnson, Fairfield
Prophet Johnson broke out this past season at Fairfield, averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists for the Stags. Hoping to take advantage of his strong year to find a larger role on a bigger program, Johnson enters the transfer portal.
Prediction: Miami (OH)
113) G Jadrian Tracey, Oregon
Jadrian Tracey has spent the last two seasons at Oregon, where he's served as a reliable piece of the rotation for the Ducks. Despite having a solid role with the Ducks, the Florida native is hoping to find a larger role to prove he can impact the game even more than what he was asked to do in the Big Ten. Now, he hits the transfer portal.
Prediction: Florida State
114) G Avery Brown, Columbia
Avery Brown spent the last three seasons at Columbia, where he's continuously improved with the Lions. The six-foot-four guard averaged a career-high 11.1 points per game this past season and now hits the portal looking to continue his development elsewhere.
Prediction: Boston College
115) F Rob Dockery, Texas A&M
Rob Dockery committed to Texas A&M as a highly recruited prospect out of high school, but after playing in only one game for the Aggies this past season, the playmaker has decided to enter the transfer portal. With great size at six-foot-six and plenty of talent to pair with it, don't be surprised to see the DMV native find a new team quickly.
Prediction: Virginia Tech
116) G Damari Monsanto, UTSA
Damari Monsanto has spent his college career bouncing around the nation after beginning his career at ETSU before transferring to Wake Forrest, where he spent three years prior to landing at UTSA ahead of the 2024-25 season.
After averaging 11.1 points as a full-time starter for the Road Runners this past season, the guard tries his hand at another fresh start, heading back to the transfer portal.
Prediction: East Carolina
117) C Matthew Van Komen, Elon
Matthew Van Komen initially committed to Utah as a highly touted prospect, but after a lackluster freshman season with the Utes, the big man opted for a fresh start at Saint Mary's. Unfortunately, the seven-foot-four center once again struggled to carve out a role with the Gaels, which pushed him to transfer to Elon ahead of last season. Finally cracking the rotation, Van Komen averaged six points and 7.9 rebounds, while shooting 72% from the floor.
Hoping his solid season will allow for an increased role elsewhere, the center enters the portal.
Prediction: Minnesota
118) F Dovydas Butka, Pepperdine
Dovydas Butka impressed this past year in his first season at Pepperdine, averaging 9.6 points, 6,1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
The Lithuanian product announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, where he'll likely have plenty of suitors considering his size, talent, and remaining eligibility.
Prediction: Illinois
119) G Nazir Williams, Cornell
Nazir Williams has spent the last four seasons at Cornell, where he has continued to improve each year. Following a breakout campaign, averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, the New York native decided a fresh start for his final season would be best.
Keep an eye on Williams to land somewhere quickly.
Prediction: Queens
120) G Kenyon Giles, UNC Greensboro
Kenyon Giles began his college career at Radford, where he spent two seasons before transferring to UNC Greensboro. In his first season with the Spartans, the undersized guard quickly impressed, averaging a career-high 15.3 points.
Now, he heads back to the portal, hoping his strong season will land him a prominent role elsewhere.
Prediction: Tennessee
121) G James White, New Orleans
James White started his career at Ole Miss, where he spent two seasons before transferring to UAB seeking a larger role. After seven games with the Blazers, the guard quickly found out that a fit there wouldn't be best for his career, which led him to New Orleans. In one season with the Privateers, the guard impressed, averaging 19.2 points and seven rebounds. Now, he hits the portal hoping to capitalize on his strong year.
122) G Femi Odukale, Minnesota
Femi Odukale is no rookie when it comes to the transfer portal, considering he's played for four teams over the last five years. The guard has proven to be a reliable backcourt option in each stop, but after a lackluster season in Minnesota, he opted to enter the transfer portal again.
Prediction: Georgetown
123) C Noah Amenhauser, Coastal Carolina
Noah Amenhauser began his college career at Grand Canyon before transferring to Coastal Carolina, where he sought a larger role. As a full-time starter with the Chanticleers, the seven-foot-two big man averaged 10.8 points and six rebounds, proving to be worthy of a larger role. Back in the transfer portal, the Arizona native seeks his third team in three years.
Prediction: Oklahoma State
124) F David Green, Rhode Island
David Green spent the last two seasons at Rhode Island, where he stacked together back-to-back impressive seasons. Coming off a strong year, averaging 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds, while shooting an efficient 48.1% from the field. Green seeks a change of scenery to give himself the chance to put his name on the map.
Prediction: FAU
125) F Josh Hill, Arkansas State
Josh Hill spent the past season at Arkansas State, where he averaged 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 17 games. The freshman has the talent, but with a minimal role on the Red Wolves, it was challenging for him to demonstrate his impact on the game. Now, he heads to the transfer portal seeking a fresh start.
Prediction: Maryland
126) G Paul McMillan, Canisius
Paul McMillan entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason after breaking out in his lone year at Canisius. As a full-time starter for the Golden Griffins, the guard averaged 20 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Now, he seeks a fresh start to prove he can make a meaningful impact for a larger program.
Prediction: Ohio State
127) G Jaylen Curry, UMass
Jaylen Curry spent the last two seasons at UMass, where he developed into a full-time starter for the Minutemen as a sophomore. Starting in 29 games, the North Carolina native averaged 13.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. Hoping to capitalize on his strong year, the guard entered the transfer portal..
Prediction: NC State
128) F David Fuchs, Rhode Island
David Fuchs has played each of the last two seasons at Rhode Island, where he's proved that he can make an impact in a starting role or the first big off the bench. The Austrian product is talented, and he hopes to find the opportunity to prove that with a larger role elsewhere.
Prediction: Elon
129) G Khalil Brantley, Oklahoma State
Khalil Brantley transferred to Oklahoma State last offseason after a breakout season at La Selle in 2024. In his first year with the Cowboys, the guard quickly found out the grass isn't always greener on the other side after finding his minutes taking a drastic hit from the year prior. Now, he heads back to the portal, hoping to find the right fit.
Prediction: Syracuse
130) G James Patterson, Iona
James Patterson spent this past season at Iona, where he showed flashes in limited opportunities during his 15 games with the Gaels. Between his size and potential, the guard should find a new squad quickly in the transfer portal.
Prediction: Virginia
131) G Michael McNair, Boston
Michael McNair spent the last two seasons at Boston University. Following a career year as a full-time starter for the Terriers, averaging 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, the six-foot-five guard opted to enter the transfer portal. Expect multiple teams to be interested in the versatility he brings to the backcourt as a 40.8% three-point shooter.
Prediction: UMass
132) G Lu'Cye Patterson, Minnesota
Lu'Cye Patterson has played for three teams throughout his five-year college journey. Hoping to be awarded one more season of eligibility, the guard enters the transfer portal after a solid season at Minnesota. For teams seeking a veteran guard, Patterson would fit the bill.
Prediction: DePaul
133) F Eemeli Yalaho, Texas Tech
Eemeli Yalaho originally committed to Texas Tech out of high school, where he's spent each of the last two seasons. After struggling to find a role on a loaded Red Raiders roster, the forward opted to enter the transfer portal. Keep an eye on where the Finnish native lands.
Prediction: College of Charleston
134) G Robert Cowherd, Ole Miss
Robert Cowherd committed to Ole Miss as a highly recruited prospect, but in two seasons with the Rebels, the guard has struggled to carve out a role, playing in 20 games over the last two seasons combined. Now, he finds himself in the transfer portal.
Prediction: Georgia Tech
135) F Sean Moore, UNC-Wilmington
Sean Moore transferred to UNC Wilmington ahead of the 2024 season after spending the previous two years at Fairleigh Dickinson. After one underwhelming season with the Seahawks, the forward heads back to the portal seeking another change of scenery.
Prediction: Ohio
136) G Cliff Davis, Texas-Rio Grand Valley
Cliff Davis entered the transfer portal after averaging 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and two assists this past season at UT Rio Grande Valley. The veteran guard now hopes to find a role elsewhere that allows him to be a primary piece in the backcourt.
Prediction: Georgia State
137) F Ron Jessamy, Tennessee State
Ron Jessamy spent the last season at Tennessee State, where he averaged 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. The six-foot-eight forward opts to enter the transfer portal, hoping that an expanded role elsewhere will help him prove just how impactful he can be.
Prediction: Penn State
138) G Tony Duckett, San Diego
Tony Duckett impressed this past season, averaging 10.4 points as a freshman at San Diego. Between his standout season and remaining years of eligibility, the guard's entry in the transfer portal will draw the attention of plenty of teams looking to bolster their backcourt.
Prediction: UNLV
139) F Kalifa Sakho, Sam Houston
Kalifa Sakho spent the 2023-24 season at Utah State, where he struggled to carve out a role coming off the bench in all 33 games for the Aggies. As a result, the forward transferred to Sam Houston, taking on a starting role. In 32 games with the Bearkats, the French native averaged 7.9 points and 6.3 rebounds. Now, he lands back in the portal seeking his third team in three seasons.
Prediction: FAU
140) G Christian Henry, Eastern Michigan
Christian Henry stood out as a full-time starter for Eastern Michigan this past season, averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. The guard hits the portal, hoping to find a sizable role with a bigger program, and he very well could find what he's searching for.
Prediction: Georgetown
141) G TJ Caldwell, Ole Miss
TJ Caldwell enters the transfer portal after spending the last two seasons at Ole Miss. The Texas native has played in 63 total games during his two-year tenure with the Rebels. Still, after drawing only seven starts throughout that stretch, the playmaker opted to seek a fresh start, hoping that a change of scenery would help him see an increase in playing time.
Prediction: SMU
142) F Josh Scovens, Army
Josh Scovens has spent two seasons at Army, where he's consistently shown promise. The six-foot-six forward put together a career year this season, averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Looking to show he can have the same production with a top team, Scovens hits the portal.
Prediction: South Carolina
143) G Javon Ruffin, Colorado
Javon Ruffin spent each of the last three seasons at Colorado, where he's struggled to carve out a sizable role. Appearing in 33 games for the Buffaloes this past season, including 10 starts, the guard averaged 5.6 points, 2.1 assists, and two rebounds. Now, he finds himself in the portal seeking a fresh start.
Prediction: LA Tech
144) G Jah Short, New Orleans
Jah Short spent the last two seasons at New Orleans looking to prove he could produce at a high level. After a solid season averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, the guard enters the portal. Short will likely be a depth piece for whatever team lands him.
Prediction: East Carolina
145) G Kyrell Luc, Longwood
Kyrell Luc has proven to be a bit of a journeyman during his college career, playing for three teams across the last four years. Coming off a strong season at Longwood as the starting point guard, the undersized playmaker has opted to enter the portal, hoping another new start could help him take another leap.
Prediction: UMass
1) G Zeke Mayo, Kansas
Zeke Mayo started his college career at San Diego State before transferring to Kansas before his senior season. The six-foot-four guard quickly became a key player for the Jayhawks, starting in 32 of his 34 games. Mayo averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in his lone year at Kansas, and now enters the transfer portal, where he'll quickly gain interest. If Mayo can get an extra season of eligibility, he'd be a big time addition for whoever lands him.
Prediction: Oregon
