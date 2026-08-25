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NCAAB · 19 minutes ago

Top 20 Players in College Basketball Entering the 2026-27 Season

David Connelly, author

David Connelly

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undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Final
Red Sox -120, U 7.5
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BOS

4

Miami Marlins logo

MIA

2

Final
Rays -126, U 7.5
Tampa Bay Rays logo

TB

4

Detroit Tigers logo

DET

1

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