10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Going Into Week 6

6. Michigan Wolverines
Ah, the Michigan Wolverines; arguably, college football's most overrated team. Thankfully, the voting committee thought better of including the Wolverines in their rankings. For some reason, the prevailing sentiment among the betting public is that this is still a competent team. Let us assure you, that's patently false.
Michigan dropped another conference showdown, bested by the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 5. In that one-sided affair, the Wolverines put up 180 yards of total offense while hanging onto the football for just 22:24.
Heading into a bye week to lick their wounds, the Wolverines emerge with back-to-back games versus Penn State and then at Indiana. That's without considering their future encounters versus Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State.
Becoming bowl eligible is Michigan's only goal, and that could still be overestimating their chances.