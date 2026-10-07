10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Going Into Week 6

10. North Carolina Tar Heels

There were a few teams in contention for the last spot on our list. Western Kentucky deserves some heat. The wheels are falling off for UConn. West Virginia has been exposed. Still, it's time to put some pressure on Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Since taking over, Belichick and UNC have gone 6-10, with a dismal 2-7 record in ACC play. Sure, they held their own versus Notre Dame on Saturday, but this is still a team that can't find a way to move the football. The Tar Heels rank 108th in total offense, which is propped up by an unflattering win versus East Tennessee in Week 2.

The Bill Belichick experiment is not working out. The North Carolina Tar Heels are short road underdogs in Week 6, and they don't stand a chance against Pitt. That sentiment carries into every future game on their schedule.