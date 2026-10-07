Ranking the Top 50 College Football Quarterbacks Going Into Week 6

Who Is No. 1? Ranking the 50 Most Explosive QBs for the 2026 Season

Who are the top 50 quarterbacks for the 2026 college football campaign?

The list includes several returning stars, key transfers, and numerous players poised for breakthrough campaigns.

Transfer quarterbacks have dominated the College Football Playoff recently. Will Howard's Ohio State Buckeyes knocked off Riley Leonard's Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024 title game in a matchup of two transfers, and former Cal QB Fernando Mendoza led IU to the win over former UGA QB Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes on January 19, 2026.

Will we see more of the same in 2026? The top ten features seven quarterbacks returning to the same team (five "homegrown") they led in 2025 and three who were hot commodities in the transfer portal.