10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 5

10. Arizona at Iowa State (-6.5)

Very quietly, the Arizona Wildcats are 3-0 with wins over Hawaii, Weber State, and Kansas State. The defense has been the story as they have not surrendered more than 17 points in any game, and Noah Fifita looks much more comfortable in year two in this offensive system. The Wildcats are running the ball really well, and Iowa State has struggled to pull away from any team they have played with a pulse. This is a tough trip to make, but Arizona is playing with confidence and has a real shot to win this one outright.

