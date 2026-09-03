12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on AP Poll

CFP National Championship: #3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. #5 Texas Longhorns

We're calling it now. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Texas Longhorns for the 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The AP Poll may have the Irish and Longhorns listed as third and fifth, respectively, in its preseason poll; however, the betting market offers a more eye-catching perspective. Notre Dame is listed as a co-favorite, currently priced at +600. Texas is close behind, listed at +650.

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have an axe to grind, and we expect them to wield it unmercifully this season. We predict that Notre Dame will be crowned National Champions in 2027.

Nevertheless, Arch Manning gets the consolation prize of being the first overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.