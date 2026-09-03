Joel Klatt Predicts the 12-Team College Football Playoff & National Champion

CFP National Championship: #2 Notre Dame Over #1 Oregon

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Team Profile

Head Coach: Marcus Freeman (4th Season)

Marcus Freeman (4th Season) 2025 Record: 10-2

10-2 2025 Finish: Did Not Make College Football Playoff

Oregon Ducks Team Profile

Head Coach: Dan Lanning (5th Season)

Dan Lanning (5th Season) 2025 Record: 13–2 (8-1)

13–2 (8-1) 2025 Finish: Lost in College Football Playoff Semifinals

Marcus Freeman's side doesn't need any additional motivation, but going into the CFP as the second-ranked team would only add more gas to the fire. In a battle of presumed undefeated teams, Klatt has Notre Dame out in front.

Even with Dante Moore calling the shots, Oregon's offense would have a hard time penetrating Notre Dame's defensive front. Moreover, the Irish's balanced attack would control the clock and force the Ducks to play at a deficit.

In another tactical masterpiece, we agree with Klatt's assumption that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the best bet for this year's National Championship.