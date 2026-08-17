15 College Football Coaches On the Hot Seat

15. Dabo Swinney - Clemson Tigers

Dabo Swinney is not going to get fired but the feeling of many Clemson fans about the program right now is a perfect case of the “what have you done for me lately” feeling prevailing in sports. Despite bringing unprecedented success to Clemson, it is undeniable that the program is on a downward trajectory and last season was a bitter disappointment. The Tigers had a lot of talent that was selected in the NFL Draft but they went from being ranked in the top five in most preseason polls to barely making a bowl game. With a retooled roster, what happens if Clemson bottoms out and is .500 (or worse)? Does Dabo Swinney just decide to move on? He’s been very clear that he is nowhere near retiring but if pressure builds at Clemson, will he look for different opportunities?