2026 College Football Playoff: Biggest Losers and Winners

Winners: The Texas Tech Red Raiders

No team rose further in the college football rankings than the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Big 12 Champions started the season as distant +15000 longshots in college football futures betting. By the end of Week 15, the Red Raiders were cemented into the fourth seed and guaranteed a first-round bye.

Texas Tech had one of the most productive transfer windows of any program. They added players at every level on defense, also recruiting a couple of key offensive contributors. Still, their transformation didn't start in 2025. This program has been building over the past few seasons, earning more recruiting power with each successful campaign.

The Red Raiders may be built for this season, but they will become a recruiting destination for years to come. Texas Tech's arrival in 2025 proves that any program can move into National Championship contention when done right.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.