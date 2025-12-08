2026 College Football Playoff: Biggest Losers and Winners

Winners: The Group of 5
Over the last couple of seasons, the top-five ranked conference winners have been assured of a playoff berth. By extension, that meant that at least one Group of 5 program would be included in every playoff bracket. No one could have ever predicted that the current CFP format would necessitate two Group of 5 champions. Thanks to Duke's upset win over Virginia, that's precisely what happened this season.
The Tulane Green Wave had the inside track ahead of Week 15. The highest-ranked Group of 5 squad, Tulane, was ranked 20th ahead of its AAC Championship win over North Texas. After their triumph, the Green Wave were virtually guaranteed a spot in this year's playoff bracket. The James Madison Dukes were the other Group of 5 champion, starting Week 15 as the last-ranked team in the CFP standings. Their Sun Belt Championship didn't come as easily as expected, but the Dukes still took care of business versus Troy. At the time, JMU looked destined for a notable bowl berth, but they were still priced as underdogs to make the playoffs.
With previously unranked Duke taking the ACC crown, the CFP Committee was left deciding which other Group of 5 champion would earn one of the automatic bids. Their decision was easier than expected, as James Madison stood ahead of any other contender.
The impact of two Group of 5 teams making the playoffs will have far-reaching positive consequences. While they don't stand a chance against the premier competition, Tulane and James Madison's inclusion is good for college football.