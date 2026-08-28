2026 Heisman Chase: Weekly Tracker of Top Five Favorites via FanDuel Sportsbook

2026 Heisman Trophy Chase

2026 HEISMAN TROPHY WATCH

The Heisman race begins on paper. Then Saturdays start tearing up the paper.

Each week, we’ll track the five shortest Heisman odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, plus one Wild Card capable of barging into the conversation. Once the season begins, records, production and movement in the betting market join the equation.

It’s no secret that quarterbacks are hoover near the very top for college football greatest individual award. Powerhouse programs also enter the fray which should only enhance the drama when the trophy is awarded

The 92nd Heisman Trophy Presentation is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2026, in New York City.

Carr enters 2026 holding the shortest ticket in the Heisman market. After establishing himself as one of college football's emerging quarterbacks, Year 2 comes with a completely different assignment: handling expectations.