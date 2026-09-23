4-0 and rolling, USC's offense still wants more against Oregon

LOS ANGELES — Four games in, the numbers state it plainly. USC's offense certainly has the playmaking and talent to compete. Quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the nation in passing yards, the Trojans are 4-0 and ranked No. 12 in the country, and they've hung 49 and 42 points, respectively, in wins over Louisiana and Rutgers. With that being said, having the consistency to get off to a hot start against the No. 20 Oregon Ducks on Saturday will be crucial for success.

"We just need to settle in and go play," head coach Lincoln Riley said after Tuesday's practice. "We need to minimize some mistakes early. We haven't played some of our best ball the last few weeks, and obviously that's always important going forward, but we've been able to get in some pretty nice rhythms as well."

Riley pointed to finishing drives in the red zone as a specific point of emphasis, along with taking care of the ball. For a team scoring at the clip that the Trojans have been, those are the small details that will continue to allow the offense to thrive amidst the physicality of the Big Ten.

Maiava, who's thrown for 12 touchdowns and just one interception while completing 75.7% of his passes, framed his high-level play this year around decision-making.

"I think the biggest thing is just the maturity level," he said. Asked about USC's decade-long stretch without a victory against Oregon, he calmly shrugged off any extra weight. "We're just kind of attacking it the same every single week."

Offensive lineman Elijah Paige backed up his quarterback, claiming that the Ducks will be treated just like any other team.

"It's the exact same. We treat every opponent the exact same. Obviously we're playing a great opponent this week and we'll prepare how we prepare every single week."

He remains confident in the offensive line and called it "a little bit of everything" that has worked well so far, acknowledging that the unit will always be striving to improve each week no matter what. For a group protecting the nation's leading passer, that improvement remains essential. Paige also took time to credit the growth of his quarterback.

"I think this is the most confident Jayden I've seen in the three years I've been around him," he said.

Running back Waymond Jordan, who missed the final seven games for the Trojans in 2025 with an injury, is finally back to full health and has appeared in all four games this season. "I feel amazing," he said. Jordan pointed to the team's run game and their recent explosive plays as a sign the pieces are connecting, even if the group is still working to "gel together" on every snap.

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On defense, cornerback Jontez Williams offered a shorter counterpoint to all of the offensive firepower. Asked what excites him about facing Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, he expressed his excitement for the challenge.

"Everything. He's a great quarterback, great competitor…[I'm] just ready to go against him and get out there on Saturday," Williams said.

While statistics have proven that USC's offense is real, Oregon's defense will provide the first ranked test for Maiava and his weapons. This week is about making sure the machine that's carried the Trojans to 4-0 doesn't do the Ducks any favors in an early-season marquee matchup.