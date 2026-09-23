Ranking the Top 5 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 4

2. Iowa at Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes begin Big Ten play this week. Skepticism about both teams is fair.

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Michigan Wolverines

Date: Sept. 26 | Time: 3:30 PM ET | TV: CBS

Sept. 26 3:30 PM ET CBS AP Rank: No. 18 Michigan | No. 17 Iowa

No. 18 Michigan No. 17 Iowa Records: Michigan 3-0 (0-0) | Iowa 3-0 (0-0)

Michigan 3-0 (0-0) Iowa 3-0 (0-0) Stadium: Michigan Stadium | Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan's struggles are well documented. They came as close as you possibly can to losing to Western Michigan and were in a fight with UTEP at halftime, but also beat Oklahoma. Of course, after OU nearly fell to New Mexico, beating the Sooners may not mean all that much. Iowa has a pair of shutout wins over Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa in which they looked awesome. Still, they also only won by three at home against a totally rebuilt Iowa State squad.

In short, we don’t “know” anything, but I think we can safely say Michigan’s offense has serious flaws and quarterback Bryce Underwood continues to struggle against competent defense. Underwood is averaging only 7.9 yards per attempt and is still completing just 62.5 percent of his passes. Iowa will take away the easy stuff and force him to prove he can stretch the field. I don’t necessarily trust Iowa’s offense, but the Hawkeyes are a real threat to hand the Wolverines a home loss.