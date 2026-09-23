Ranking the Top 5 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 4

4. Missouri at Mississippi State
Before the season, I called my shot and ranked Kamario Taylor among the nation's top quarterbacks. After three games, the “KT1” bandwagon is so full that we’ve had to upgrade to a double-decker bus to fit all the admirers.
Missouri Tigers @ Mississippi State
- Date: Sept. 26 | Time: 7:45 PM ET | TV: SEC Network
- AP Rank: No. 24 Mississippi State | No. 19 Missouri
- Records: Mississippi State 3-0 (1-0) | Missouri 3-0 (0-0)
- Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium | Location: Starkville, MS
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 3-0 with road wins over Minnesota and South Carolina, and they now return to Davis-Wade Stadium for all of the cowbell as Missouri comes to town. After spending this week hearing nothing but love, Jeff Lebby’s team has to play a very talented offense led by another quarterback catching the eye of analysts.
Austin Simmons can sling it, and the Bulldogs’ defense has holes. Add in the very real struggles for Mississippi State’s offensive line, particularly at left tackle, and Missouri has reason to believe they can hang in there and pull off the upset in a letdown spot for Mississippi State.