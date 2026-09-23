10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Going Into Week 4

10. Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers' season got off to a rough start. Sadly, the outlook isn't any more favorable.

Clemson needed a 13-point fourth quarter to squeak past North Carolina over the weekend. The Tigers were outplayed throughout, allowing the Tar Heels to dominate possession and put forth a better-than-expected effort on the road.

The Tigers opened as road chalk versus Cal in Week 4. Don't fall for the trap; Clemson isn't for real.