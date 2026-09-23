10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Going Into Week 4

6. Alabama Crimson Tide
On paper, a 50-36 win might seem like a monumental achievement, but the Alabama Crimson Tide looked out of sorts against an inferior FSU squad over the weekend.
Five minutes into the second quarter, Alabama was down 21-6 against the Seminoles. They weathered the storm and mounted a comeback, but FSU gave the Crimson Tide more than they could handle. In the end, Ashton Daniels threw for nearly 400 yards. If it wasn't for his three interceptions, this game could have ended very differently.
The Seminoles beat themselves, but Alabama is getting credit for the win. These types of efforts won't hold up against their SEC brethren.