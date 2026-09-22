2027 NFL Draft WR Rankings: PFF’s Top 5 Player Grades

5. Mario Craver, Texas A&M

Mario Craver, PFF Draft Profile

Height: 5’9”

5’9” Weight: 180

180 Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

Birmingham, Ala. Year: Junior

Junior Position: Receiver

Craver is an undersized but explosive playmaker whose game is built around quickness and creating yards after the catch. After his 917-yard 2025 season, he has opened 2026 with 19 catches and two touchdowns through three games.

Mario Craver 2026 Stats