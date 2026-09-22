2027 NFL Draft WR Rankings: PFF’s Top 5 Player Grades

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Jeremiah Smith, PFF Draft Profile
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 222
- Hometown: Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Year: Junior
- Position: Receiver
The prototype of the 2027 receiver class, Smith combines NFL size with explosive vertical ability and rare production. Three games into 2026, he’s averaging 19 yards per catch while remaining the centerpiece of the Buckeyes’ passing game.
Jeremiah Smith 2026 Stats
- Receptions: 21
- Targets: 31
- Receiving Yards: 400
- Receiving Touchdowns: 3
- Yards Per Reception: 19.0
- PFF Overall Grade: 91.1
- PFF Receiving Grade: 90.5
- Yards Per Route Run: 5.13
- Drops: 1