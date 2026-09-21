USA TODAY Ranks the Top 15 Big Ten Football Players Going Into Week 4

USA TODAY Ranks the Big Ten's Top College Football Players

Big Ten Superstars: USA TODAY Ranks the Top 15 Players in the Conference for 2026

Predicting college football stardom is equal parts track record, raw athletic upside, and NFL draft potential. While August rankings serve as a baseline, Saturdays have a funny way of completely rewriting the narrative before December arrives. Blending career production, individual skill sets, and pro projections, USA TODAY Sports assembled its definitive board of the top 15 Big Ten players taking the field for the 2026 season.

From game-wrecking wideouts and surgical signal-callers to trench monsters and defensive ball-hawks, here are the fifteen elite talents setting the standard in the Big Ten this autumn.

Information is from preseason, originally published on August 24, 2026.