USC holds off Rutgers to stay perfect in Big Ten opener

Hitting the road for the first time this season to open Big Ten play, the USC Trojans managed to hang on and secure a 42-35 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon.

It was a well-rounded attack on offense that helped the Trojans remain in the driver's seat, as Jayden Maiava's 277 yards through the air were complemented by the team's 184 rushing yards. Maiava threw for a pair of touchdowns in the process, completing 20 of 32 passes and bringing his completion percentage to 75.7% through four games.

King Miller did the bulk of the work on the ground, eclipsing the century mark for the second consecutive week as he rushed for 102 yards and a score. It was redshirt freshman Riley Wormley, however, who delivered the final two touchdowns of the afternoon for USC to keep them in front, including his first-ever score through the air.

Riley Wormley’s second TD of the season gives us a two-TD lead CBS pic.twitter.com/L21XU9nts4 — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 19, 2026

With standout wide receiver Trent Mosley absent from Saturday's contest with a right knee injury, Corey Simms and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt stepped up to lead the charge in the pass-catching department. Simms, who caught four passes for 72 yards, provided the biggest offensive highlight of the day early in the second quarter.

.@C0rey_Simms3’ first career TD was a beauty CBS pic.twitter.com/WBS71Nz1KK — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 19, 2026

The sophomore leapt over his defender to secure the deep pass from Maiava, taking it 52 yards to the house for his first career touchdown.

Dixon-Wyatt ended up leading all Trojan receivers with 77 yards and five catches. His biggest, perhaps, came on a fourth-down-and-two play late in the third quarter, where he hauled in a 32-yard grab over Rutgers defensive back Devonte Anderson.

Quarterback Dylan Lonergan and the Scarlet Knight offense fought hard to keep within striking distance, trailing by only a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter. He connected nicely with KJ Duff, who led all receivers in the contest by reeling in 86 receiving yards overall.

Lonergan passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns total, but struggled to keep the football away from the Trojan defense in the process.

A pair of USC interceptions represented the only turnovers in the battle, with Christian Pierce and Prophet Brown each picking off the Rutgers senior. Brown's big moment, coming on a first-and-goal attempt from the Scarlet Knights in the third quarter, saw him take Lonergan's pass 99 yards the other way for an electric score to silence the home crowd.

Running back Antwan Raymond fought hard in the Rutgers backfield to overcome the turnovers and keep his squad in the game. He used 21 carries to accumulate 122 yards, including a 49-yard burst.

After falling behind by a pair of scores three times in the second half, the Scarlet Knights scored on each occasion to get back within a touchdown. Vernon Allen III's 28-yard touchdown grab on fourth and 10 had his team down just 42-35 with 4:24 remaining.

The USC offense managed to stay composed, coming through on the ensuing drive to drain the remainder of the clock. Miller's 8-yard pickup on third and two sealed the deal, allowing Maiava to kneel it out and cement the victory.

Off to a 4-0 start for the second straight season, USC will face its first bona fide test back at the Coliseum next weekend against the Oregon Ducks. The Trojans have not beaten their Big Ten Rivals since 2016, and boast only one victory against them since 2012.

After allowing Rutgers to eclipse the 30-point mark against a ranked opponent for the first time since Nov. 2024, questions about the defense's ability to contain Dante Moore and the Ducks are certainly warranted. However, Jayden Maiava and a dynamic Trojan attack will be motivated to supply the same offensive firepower and put the latest signature win on the resume of Lincoln Riley.