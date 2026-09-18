TST Best Bets: September 18, 2026

Friday night’s college football slate features four undefeated teams looking to prove themselves against conference competition.

No. 22 Houston travels to face No. 13 Texas Tech in a ranked Big 12 matchup, while No. 5 Miami visits Wake Forest for an ACC battle between 2-0 teams. With both favorites facing their toughest tests of the young season, we’re breaking down the best bet from each game.

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First Pick: Houston +7.5 over Texas Tech

Rundown: Houston has dominated through two games, following a 33-20 win over Oregon State with a 77-6 blowout of Southern. The level of competition has not been overwhelming, but the Cougars have shown plenty of balance offensively while their defense has largely controlled both matchups.

Texas Tech faced that same Oregon State team last weekend and was pushed deep into the fourth quarter before securing a 35-24 victory. The Red Raiders allowed Braden Atkinson to throw for 413 yards, which should give Conner Weigman opportunities after he passed for 305 yards against the Beavers in Houston’s season opener.

Texas Tech has dominated this series in recent years and deserves to be favored at home, but more than a touchdown is too many points against this Houston team. The Cougars have enough offensive firepower to keep pace and a defense capable of preventing the Red Raiders from pulling away.

Second Pick: Miami -19.5 over Wake Forest

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium

Rundown: Miami has barely faced any resistance through two weeks, outscoring Stanford and Florida A&M 122-13. The Hurricanes followed a comfortable season-opening victory with 856 yards of offense against FAMU, while their defense has yet to allow a touchdown.

Wake Forest showed plenty of fight in its double-overtime win over Purdue, with Gio Lopez accounting for three touchdowns and the game-winning two-point conversion. However, needing 38 points to escape a struggling Boilermakers team does not inspire much confidence in the Demon Deacons’ ability to slow down Miami.

Darian Mensah has completed an absurd 41 of 45 passes for 653 yards and eight touchdowns, and he already knows how to attack this Wake Forest defense. Mensah accounted for three touchdowns against the Demon Deacons in Duke’s 49-32 victory last season, and with even more talent surrounding him at Miami, the Hurricanes should eventually pull away and cover.