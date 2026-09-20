FanDuel Sportsbook Top 5 Heisman Odds, Trinidad Chambliss Blows Away Competition

4. Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

2026 Heisman Trophy Chase

Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Height : 6’4”

: 6’4” Weight : 230

: 230 School: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Class: Sophomore

One of the fastest-rising names in the Heisman race, Taylor has Mississippi State sitting 3-0 after engineering a comeback road win at South Carolina. The dual-threat sophomore has accounted for 12 touchdowns through three games and now gets a ranked Missouri team at home with another chance to push himself deeper into the national conversation.