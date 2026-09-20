FanDuel Sportsbook Top 5 Heisman Odds, Trinidad Chambliss Blows Away Competition

2. Darian Mensah, Miami (FL)
2026 Heisman Trophy Chase
- Position: Quarterback
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 218
- Class: RedShirt Junior
Quarterback passing efficiency is the early hallmark of Darian Mensah's game in 2027. Currently, he is 71 of 79 passing with an incredible 89.9 completion pertentage.
- AP Top 25 Ranking: 5
- Team Record: 3-0
- Next Opponent: Central Michigan
- Last Game: Wake Forest, Win, 35-30
- Stats Against Last Opponent: 30/34, 220 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Overall Passing Yards: 873
- Overall Rushing Yards: 31
- Overall Passing Touchdowns: 11
- Overall Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- Overall Interceptions: 0
- Current Heisman Odds: +390 (No.)
- Previous Week Odds: +550 (No.1)