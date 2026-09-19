Seeing Red: SDSU can't get offense in gear, get beat by James Madison

SAN DIEGO – For the second week in a row, the San Diego State Aztecs were held scoreless in the opening half, losing their non-conference showdown with James Madison 26-13 on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Running back Javion Kinnard carried 33 times for 181 yards with a rushing touchdown for the Aztecs (1-2), while Jayden Denegal passed for 209 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. JMU (3-0) quarterback Camden Coleman threw for 246 yards with two touchdowns, while also rushing for one and tight end Cole Keller caught both the scoring strikes.

Wearing their new red “Age of the Jaguar” alternate uniforms, the Aztecs were out-gained 281-163 in the first half and trailed 19-0 at halftime before the offense came to life in the second half.

After a three-and-out their first drive of the second half, the Aztecs got the ball back and went on an 11-play, 82-yard drive highlighted by Denegal converting first downs with passes to Nathan Acevedo and Jaylon Hawkins, then connecting for a 34-yard completion to Bert Emanuel Jr up the far sideline. The former quarterback readjusted to the underthrown pass and fought through two defensive backs to set SDSU up goal-to-go.

The very next play Kinnard powered three yards up the middle for the touchdown, which would be the only score of the third quarter.

SDSU had opportunities to pull closer, but the game-changing moments came on JMU’s drive spanning the third and fourth quarter. The Dukes were stopped up near midfield, facing a fourth-and-one and going for it.

The snap to Coleman was poor and got away for a moment as the SDSU defense swarmed, but Coleman was able to recover and then complete a 20-yard pass up the near sideline to Corey Scott between the levels of the secondary. The back-breaker came three plays later when Coleman found Keller for a 20-yard scoring strike that made it 26-7

SDSU scored on the following drive, taking advantage of a JMU defensive holding penalty to move deeper into Dukes territory. After a pair of rushes by Kinnard, Denegal flipped a pass to Nathan Acevedo in the back left corner of the endzone. The wide receiver made the catch around the defensive back, snagging the 14-yard scoring strike on the back of the DB’s helmet.

Trailing 26-13 after a failed two-point try, the Aztecs quickly got the ball back. Kinnard ripped off a 41-yard run on a third and long, as SDSU eventually drove to the JMU 19-yard-line. A pair of rushes saw SDSU call time out with 4:28 remaining, then the Aztecs went for it on a fourth down, with Denegal’s pass to the endzone just a step in front of intended target Jordan Napier.

That would be the final time SDSU would threaten.

James Madison had zipped right down the field on their opening drive, powered by the 54-yard completion on a deep slant to receiver Braeden Wisloski that put the Dukes inside the red zone. Three straight runs where Coleman either handed off to Wisloski on a fly-motion or turned to running back George Pettaway.

It set up a first and goal at the four-yard-line where Coleman called his own number, keeping on a quick option to the left for the touchdown run.

SDSU’s first drive of the game was their longest of the opening half, chalking up four first downs to move into JMU territory. Kinnard was the main man on the drive, taking four carries and also catching a shovel pass from Denegal and sprinted 27 yards to get to the edge of the red zone.

Then, disaster. Denegal boot-legged to the left and tried a shovel pass again while under fire, only this time it was a yard too short for intended target Emanuel. and into the arms of cornerback DJ Kelly.

JMU strung together another extended drive, churning the chains four times on completions by Coleman. They advanced as far as the SDSU 29-yard-line, when a second and long false start scuttled the drive. Kicker Morgan Suarez knocked through a 46-yard field goal to give the Dukes a 10-0 lead they’d take through the end of the first quarter.

SDSU followed with three-and-out, and James Madison was able to add to their lead as after a 19-yard scramble by Coleman the Aztecs’ Josiah Cox was flagged off the ball for holding. It moved the ball inside the SDSU 20-yard-line, where the State defense stiffened, forcing another field goal by Suarez, this one from 32 yards out.

After the second punt of the quarter, the Aztecs defense generated their first turnover when Josh Hunter forced a Pettaway fumble and Jelani McLaughlin recovered near midfield. But the drive ended on a failed fourth down try when Emanuel got stuffed on a direct snap rush.

SDSU had another chance with the ball after a punt with 91 seconds before halftime, but Denegal was intercepted deep in Aztecs territory by linebacker JT Hooten after it was deflected by Kevin Roberts trying to throw over the middle to Justius Lowe. The Dukes took over on the SDSU nine-yard-line, and on the second play Coleman connected with Keller for a seven-yard touchdown 30 seconds before halftime.

The Aztecs will travel to play Toledo next on Saturday, Sept. 26. The Rockets rallied to pull off a wild 49-48 overtime win at home against Temple after trailing 28-14 at halftime. Quarterback John Alan Richter threw for 429 yards with four touchdowns.

Kick off from the Glass Bowl is scheduled for 9 a.m.