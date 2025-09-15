5 Things We Learned from LSU’s Win Over Florida

The LSU Tigers dispatched the Florida Gators in an ugly 20-10 battle in Baton Rouge on Saturday night. What five things did we learn about both Florida and LSU?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Time is Up

Billy Napier entered the 2025 season on the hot seat, but he had a chance to get off of it with big games early in the season and the return of his quarterback, DJ Lagway. After three weeks, it is clear that the Napier era in Gainesville is over, and the Gators will be looking for a new head coach. It’s not a matter of “if”, it is a matter of “when.” The loss to South Florida was damning, but there was a thought that they could pull things back together with a win in Baton Rouge. After another dreadful performance, the writing is on the wall.

2. DJ Lagway Hype Collapses

DJ Lagway was considered by many to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country and a bona fide Heisman Trophy candidate. After three weeks, Lagway looks healthy, but the hype has collapsed, and Florida fans are openly calling for a move to backup Tramell Jones Jr. Lagway has thrown six interceptions, including five against LSU, and his turnovers were the main difference in the defeat. The offense struggled against South Florida, and the turnovers against LSU have directly contributed to two straight losses.

3. Turnovers Matter

Saturday’s game in Baton Rouge served as another reminder that turnovers are absolutely critical and often end up deciding games. The famous quote “victory favors the team that makes the fewest mistakes” is apropos, as Florida was minus-four in the turnover department thanks to the five interceptions. Florida’s defense was more than good enough to win this game. Still, the five giveaways plus one of those interceptions being returned for a touchdown were the difference, and they completely negated a poor performance by LSU’s hyped offense.

4. LSU’s Offensive Issues

What’s wrong with the LSU offense? They were just average against the Clemson Tigers in the opening week win, sluggish against Louisiana Tech in week two, and then decidedly subpar at home on Saturday night. LSU was only 4 for 14 on third down, and they had a total of ten first downs and just 22 minutes of possession. Garrett Nussmeier only completed 15 passes for 220 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and the trio of Zavion Thomas, Barion Brown, and Nic Anderson combined for seven receptions and only 70 yards. Credit has to be given to Florida’s defense, but it’s time to be at least a little bit concerned about the LSU Tigers’ offense.

5. LSU’s Path Ahead

The LSU Tigers are 3-0 and are ranked No. 3 in the country. Their defense is much-improved, and they still have Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback, and they have wins over both Clemson and Florida. On the surface, that looks like a real national title contender. However, Clemson is now 1-2 and has been uninspiring, and Florida is almost certainly firing their coach. The LSU offense has been well below expectations, and the Tigers still have a challenging path ahead. They sure don’t look like the third-best team in the country, and games against Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oklahoma are going to reveal how real LSU is as a contender because, thus far, we don’t exactly know who this team is.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.