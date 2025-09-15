5 Things We Learned from Texas A&M’s Win Over Notre Dame

5. Irish Playoff Hopes on Life Support

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered the 2025 season considered as shoe-ins to make the College Football Playoff. After only two games, their hopes are now on life support. Look, 0-2 with losses to Miami and Texas A&M is not a death sentence, but you have to look at the rest of the schedule and then try to figure out what their resume might look like. The Irish play the following teams: Purdue, Arkansas, Boise State, North Carolina State, USC, Boston College, Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Stanford. Arkansas is dangerous, and USC could be a legitimately good win, but at best, the Fighting Irish can now finish 10-2 with one quality victory. Would that be good enough to get Notre Dame in?

Odds to win National Title: +3300

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.