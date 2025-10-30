10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 10

10. Cincinnati at Utah (-9.5) - 10:15 on ESPN

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 7-1 with seven straight victories, but they now face their toughest test, travelling to Salt Lake City to play the Utah Utes. The Bearcats have not faced a road environment like this, and the Utes are one of the best teams in the Big 12. But examine Utah's wins thus far: UCLA before the coaching change, Cal Poly, Wyoming, West Virginia, Arizona State, and Colorado. Their two losses came against ranked foes Texas Tech and BYU. Utah will be starting a freshman quarterback for the second straight week. While he played really well in his first outing, the Bearcats have a better defense than Colorado, and they'll likely be better prepared after seeing some film on Byrd Ficklin. The Bearcats have one of the better quarterbacks in the country that few know about, and Brendan Sorsby will be needed to have a big game, but if he does, Cincinnati can keep on rolling and cover this big spread.

