Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games in Week 10

8. Oklahoma at Tennessee (-3.5) - 7:30 on ABC
Florida is now without a head coach. The LSU job is on the market. UCLA, Arkansas, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and several others are also open. Now, more than ever, schools are looking at the success others are having and are refusing to show any patience. The Oklahoma Sooners had a promising start to the season, but an injury to John Mateer brought in some concern and losses to Texas, and now Ole Miss has put Oklahoma's back against the wall. They now take on another two-loss team, Tennessee, as their challenging schedule continues. A third loss for Oklahoma is going to all but guarantee that they do not reach the College Football Playoff, and that will turn up the heat on Brent Venables. Peak ahead at the other three games on their schedule: at Alabama, vs. Missouri, and vs. LSU. Things are going to get very dicey, very quickly, for the Sooners, and both teams desperately need this victory.