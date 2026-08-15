Aztecs’ ‘First Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium’ offers a taste of 2026

SAN DIEGO – The energy surrounding the San Diego State Aztecs’ “First Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium” event was noticeably different to past public scrimmages.

The lines to get into the event when the doors opened on Saturday, Aug. 15 were noticeably longer. Fans walking in through the northwest gate were greeted by an honor guard of cheerleaders, clad in their scarlet uniforms and waiving white and black pom-poms in time as the black t-shirted Marching Aztecs played through all the stadium standards.

“This is a special spot. We haven’t lost here in over a year. It’s a spot where we get limited opportunities, and anytime we get to come over here and share with the community, like we did tonight on the ‘First Saturday at Snapdragon’ it is really special,” head coach Sean Lewis said.

“But I think it’s more special just because it’s the fact that we get to do it together. We had a team meeting before we came over. We talk all the time that the work is the reward, and when we do this really well, the way that we did last year means ‘congratulations, now you’re going to get to do more hard work.’

“Now let’s go do more hard work at Snapdragon, and your loved ones and people in the community are going to see, and we’re going to get to share with them. That’s what makes it special.”

With the 115-141 sections on the home sideline — the only ones made open — mostly full, and almost entirely so in the corners, the 2026 Aztecs only partially showed their hand. After all, it’s just a scrimmage, and even the stats provided by SDSU athletic communications were appropriately noted as “all unofficial.”

For all the ballyhoo surrounding the offense, with its seven returning starters, the defense seemed intent on reminding fans why they’ve been known as ‘The Darkside’ when they’re at their best.

The slated starters before camp in the middle of the line, Malachi Finau and Gavrviel Lightfoot, seemed intent on wrecking shop every play in combining for eight tackles, with Finau notching two for loss. Edge Djibril Rahman earned his ‘privilege to pressure’ by making two of his three tackles go for loss.

Then there was safety Isaiah Green, stepping up to pick off a third down pass by Stone Saunders and return it nearly 40 yards for what would’ve been a score. Beyond that, the Aztec quarterbacks combined to complete 22 of 35 for 196 yards and were held without a score.

“I think all along Malachi Finau and Gavriel Lightfoot inside have been really disruptive, and anytime that you can create some dents inside that makes life really, really hard. (Cornerback) Mike Lindsey’s been really, really consistent. So those are the guys that kind of jumped out right now. I am excited to watch the tape and see who else kind of flashed and took a step forward,” Lewis said, after also highlighting linebacker Jeremiah Lewis and edge Kai Wallin for his play in camp.

One thing for sure about the offense though, despite not being able to generate a touchdown with the top unit against the top defense, quarterback Jayden Denegal showed how serious he was about being a more efficient passer. He completed 11 of 13 attempts for 83 yards, his only misses coming on depth throws, and each time reacting to the ‘picture’ the defense showed him while ‘not trying to be superman.’

Just one (Donovan Brown) of the three returning senior wide outs (Jordan Napier and Jacob Bostick, both coming off injuries) had a catch. But that meant Lincoln High’s Nathan Acevedo got to show his wares with six grabs for 21 yards. Converted former quarterback Bert Emmanuel Jr. had four snags for a unit-high 49 yards.

“We kind of got a spoil of riches there in that room. Obviously, some of the guys were out and not available. It’s great to see others step up,” Lewis said. “We have got some really good players that we’re managing their workload and where they’re at with what they’ve done. Again, just getting to where we need to be for the season and the start of week one.”

Lucky Sutton, the pre-season Maxwell Award Watch List did not dress, but was a noticeable presence at the autograph table after the event, showing the kindness and warmth to Aztec fans that their foes will feel the exact opposite of on the field once the season begins.

In his stead, the feature running backs were Javion ‘Chop’ Kinnard, who took 16 carries for 55 yards, and Christian Washington, carrying six times for 13 yards. Later in the event as the second and third units got their opportunities to shine in the ‘Danger Zone’ fourth quarter of the scrimmage, Josiah Lucas and Jordin Thomas each broke the plane for touchdowns.

Through a cynic’s eyes, that the first team couldn’t score, and there was something so silly as a taunting penalty flagged on the defense after Saunders completed a 10-yard swing pass to Thomas that finished with him thumped out of bounds at the 20-yard-line would give you cause for pause.

But the Mesa has yet to see what the 2026 boys in Scarlet and Black can do at full strength. Knowing the loads that are being managed on both sides of the ball (Tano Letuli also did not play), especially with key personnel missing on both sides of the ball, taking anything other than elevated atmosphere and energy seems like reading tea leaves from the first week of NFL preseason.

The Aztecs open their 2026 season hosting the Portland State Vikings at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego State is coming off a 9-4 season with an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl.