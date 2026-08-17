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NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

ESPN Ranks the Top 10 Greatest College Football Supervillains of All Time

Joe Cervenka, author

Joe Cervenka

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undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Final
Orioles +126, O 7
Baltimore Orioles logo

BAL

10

Tampa Bay Rays logo

TB

2

Final
Pirates -102, O 8
Boston Red Sox logo

BOS

3

Pittsburgh Pirates logo

PIT

8

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