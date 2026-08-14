On3 Predicts the College Football AP Top 25 Poll Ahead of Next Week’s Release

Preseason Projection: On3 Predicts the Preseason AP Top 25
With the US LBM Coaches Poll officially setting the baseline for the 2026 college football season, media members across the country are finalizing their ballots for the upcoming Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll.
On3’s Thomas Goldkamp compiled a projected consensus forecast of how the AP media panel will rank the nation's elite before Week 1 kicks off. Featuring traditional blue-bloods at the top, rising dark horses in the Big 12 and ACC, and 12-team playoff contenders lurking across the SEC and Big Ten, here is On3's projection of the AP Top 25.