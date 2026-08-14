On3 Predicts the College Football AP Top 25 Poll Ahead of Next Week’s Release

It's Your Turn: Which Teams Do You Think Belong in the AP Top 25?

Overrated, Underrated, or Just Right? You Call the Shots!

Before the AP voters drop the official poll next week, we want your raw, unedited takes on On3's projected numbers:

THE OVERRATED PRETENDER: Is Lane Kiffin ’s portal-heavy LSU squad actually worthy of a Top-10 spot before playing a single down together in Baton Rouge?

THE UNDERRATED SNUB: Did On3 disesteem powerhouses like Alabama , Penn State , or Washington by slotting them outside the initial 12-team playoff bubble?

THE SPICY PREDICTION: Name one program in this projected Top 25 that won't even finish with a winning record when November wraps up.

Sound off with your boldest Week 1 takes and let us know who belongs at No. 1!