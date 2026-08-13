ESPN Ranks Top 5 College Football Teams With Best Chance to Go Undefeated in 2026

We’ve officially audited ESPN's FPI regular season projections, but college football is all about the debate!

The Notre Dame Runway: Is Notre Dame's 32.7% chance to go undefeated a lock, or will a trap game derail their perfect season?

The Big 12 Shock: Can Texas Tech (25.2%) actually run the table out West to secure a bye in the 12-team playoff?

The SEC Gauntlet: Is Georgia's 10.9% win-out probability high given how brutal their conference schedule looks?