ESPN Ranks Top 5 College Football Teams With Best Chance to Go Undefeated in 2026

Flawless Pursuit: ESPN's FPI Names the 5 Teams Most Likely to Go Undefeated in 2026
Navigating an entire season without dropping a single contest is the ultimate badge of honor in college football. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) supercomputer simulated thousands of season scenarios, calculating the exact probability of every program running the table.
Balancing roster depth, efficiency ratings, and schedule difficulty, five teams emerged with the highest odds of finishing the regular season undefeated.