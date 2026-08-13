Phil Steele Ranks the Top 15 Hardest Schedules in College Football for 2026

We’ve officially audited Phil Steele’s top 15 hardest schedules for the 2026 season, but now it's time to debate!

The Hardest Road: Is Texas deserving of the No. 1 spot, or does Michigan's road slate look even more brutal?

The SEC vs. Big Ten: Which conference got handed the more unforgiving top-to-bottom schedule overall this year?

The Dark Horse Trap: Which team outside the top 10, like LSU or Kentucky, is most likely to get derailed by their schedule?