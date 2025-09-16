Big Ten Report Cards: Grading Every Team’s Week 3 Performance

‌



As we look back at Week 3 of the College Football season, the Big Ten went 10-3 in out-of-conference games. Of those wins, nine were by at least 27 points, and all three losses were by double digits. The conference lost both P4 vs. P4 matchups, as well as a fireable loss by UCLA to New Mexico. Oregon and USC won the first two conference games of the season, so the Ducks and Trojans sit alone atop the Big Ten standings. Imagine going back to 1995 and predicting that?

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES | GRADE: A-

Week 3 Result: Michigan 63, Central Michigan 3 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 100%

Coming off their loss, Michigan opened things up as Bryce Underwood pushed the ball down the field and used his legs more than we’ve seen in the first two weeks. It wasn’t against the most impressive of opponents, but the results were positive as the Wolverines scored 35 first-half points. It was undoubtedly a step in the right direction, as they outgained the Chippewas 616 yards to 139.

IOWA HAWKEYES | GRADE: A-

Week 2 Result: Iowa 47, UMass 7 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 100%

What an offensive performance for Iowa. They had 20 points after the first quarter (for the first time since 2016!), 30 at halftime, and they pulled their starting quarterback before the fourth quarter, not because of ineffectiveness, but because of…points! If not for a blocked punt, the defense might have pitched a shutout.

INDIANA HOOSIERS | GRADE: A-

Week 3 Result: Indiana 73, Indiana State 0 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 100%

The Mendoza brothers combined for seven touchdown passes, five from QB1 Fernando Mendoza. Omar Cooper Jr. caught four of those touchdowns as he connected with both brothers to find the endzone. The Hoosiers averaged 10.15 yards per play while their defense held the Sycamores to 1.70 yards per play.

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS | GRADE: A-

Week 3 Result: Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 100%

For the second straight week, the Huskers dominated a far inferior opponent, so I’m not sure how much we can take away from their blowout win. Most impressive was a defense that allowed 3.02 yards per play by the Huskies. But it’s what you’re supposed to do against a bad FCS team.

OREGON DUCKS | GRADE: A-

Week 3 Result: Oregon 34, Northwestern 14 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 100%

As other elite teams have discovered, it’s usually not as easy as everyone thinks it will be when visiting Evanston. Not that the result was ever in doubt. The Ducks were in control throughout as they methodically built a 34-0 lead, but weren’t nearly as explosive as they were in the first two weeks of the season. The defense didn’t allow a point for the first 53 minutes of the game.

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI | GRADE: B+

Week 3 Result: Illinois 38, Western Michigan 0 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 100%

You can’t ask for more from your defense than to pitch a shutout, but this game wasn’t as one-sided as the final score indicates. The Illini needed a fourth-and-goal stop on the final play of the first half to take a 10-0 lead into the locker room. Their 5.68 yards per play against Western Michigan was rather pedestrian.

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES | GRADE: B+

Week 3 Result: Ohio State 37, Ohio 9 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 100%

The Buckeyes let Ohio hang around as their halftime lead was just 13-3, and the Bobcats pulled to within 13-9 in the third quarter before OSU scored the game’s final 24 points. By the final whistle, OSU had outgained Ohio 572 yards to 181.

USC TROJANS | GRADE: B

Week 3 Result: USC 33, Purdue 17 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 97.2%

In their first two games, USC put up 132 points (66 PPG) and 1,352 yards (676 PPG). Whether it was going on the road or playing a Big Ten foe, things weren’t as easy on Saturday. The defense gave up 357 yards, but only 7.8 yards per pass and 1.9 yards per run. If not for a fluky 26-yard TD run on a fumble recovery, they could have held Purdue to ten points.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS | GRADE: B

Week 3 Result: Penn State 52, Villanova 6 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 100%

With less than a minute to play in the first half, Penn State’s lead was just 13-0. The defense was one play away from a second straight shutout, and what a play that was! The offense was good but far from elite, especially against an FCS opponent.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS | GRADE: B

Week 3 Result: Rutgers 60, Norfolk State 10 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 100%

Rutgers used a pair of blocked punts to jump out to a 13-0 lead over an overmatched Spartans team. For comparison purposes, SP+ has Villanova 158th (ahead of eight FBS schools), and Norfolk State is ranked 306th. Would have liked to see more from their rushing attack and run defense.

MARYLAND TERRAPINS | GRADE: B

Week 3 Result: Maryland 44, Towson 17 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 98.7%

The Terps built a 34-0 halftime lead, which they extended to 41 when La’khi Roland returned a pick six 100 yards. Another promising performance from true freshman Malik Washington (261 yards, 11.9 YPA), but the running game wasn’t able to get going, even when the starters were in. That’s concerning.

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS | GRADE: C+

Week 3 Result: Michigan State 41, Youngstown State 24 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 98.9%

The Spartans couldn’t put away the Penguins, and it was MSU who scored in the final two minutes to add on to their 10-point lead. The offense was efficient, especially QB Aidan Chiles, who added 76 yards on the ground (9.5 YPC). However, concerns about their pass defense persist. Youngstown State’s passing attack (242 yards after starting QB had 236 yards in the first two games) was effective and hit on explosives.

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS | GRADE: D+

Week 3 Result: California 27, Minnesota 14| Postgame Win Expectancy: 3.2%

Without their top two running backs and a freshman quarterback making his first career road start, the Gophers needed their defense and special teams to play better. The defense was good enough, but they needed more than good enough on Saturday night. It was a winnable game, but the better team won.

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS | GRADE: D+

Week 3 Result: Oregon 34, Northwestern 14 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 0%

The offense didn’t put a point on the scoreboard until the game was over (34-0), but credit their defense for limiting a high-powered Oregon attack to just 34 points and 373 yards. The Ducks scored 128 points in the first two weeks (64 PPG) with 1,137 (568.5 YPG).

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS | GRADE: D+

Week 3 Result: USC 33, Purdue 17 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 2.8%

There were positives. Purdue covered the spread. They produced more first downs than USC (23-22). The Boilermakers appeared to be much improved compared to 2024. However, they were still outgained by over 100 yards at home. The Boilermakers only averaged 5.33 yards per play compared to 6.76 by the Trojans.

WISCONSIN BADGERS | GRADE: F

Week 3 Result: Alabama 38, Wisconsin 14 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 0%

The Badgers had their yardage total more than doubled by the Crimson Tide (469 yards to 217). Before a garbage time touchdown (trailing 38-7), Wisconsin’s only score came on a kickoff return for a touchdown. Other than their run defense, the Badgers didn’t resemble a Power 4 program.

UCLA BRUINS | GRADE: F

Week 3 Result: New Mexico 35, UCLA 10 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 0.8%

The Bruins were arguably the worst Big Ten team through two weeks and got worse in Week 3. So bad that head coach Deshaun Foster was fired 15 games into his tenure. UCLA’s offense was abysmal. The Bruins couldn’t sustain drives, and it showed up on the scoreboard. Defensively, they were embarrassed as New Mexico ran it down their throats to the tune of 298 yards on the ground.