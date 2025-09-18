Buy or Sell? Texas, Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson and Cal

‌



The 2025 season is flush with college football storylines. Several iconic programs have surprised, including Texas, Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Cal.

Texas Longhorns

In just three games, the Texas Longhorns (2-1) have already displayed the good, the bad, and the ugly. Quarterback Arch Manning is going through growing pains as the starting signal caller in Austin, but on the bright side, this team, allowing just 10.3 PPG, seems well-rounded enough to make a deep run regardless. ESPN’s latest SP+ rankings have Texas listed 14th among FBS teams. That differs from the school’s CFP National Championship pricing, where BetMGM has the Longhorns showing +700 odds. That is currently the fourth-shortest label in the market. Still, the natty number has appreciated for UT since opening at +550.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) have officially dropped three straight contests dating back to last year’s championship game. Of course, the Domers lost a whopping seven players to the most recent NFL Draft; regression is only natural. However, two losses out of the gate (while allowing 34 PPG) means Notre Dame under-10.5-win bettors are already rejoicing. This is an Irish squad that commenced the 2025 campaign with +1200 odds to earn their 12th national title. If you’re feeling lucky, that championship number presently sits at 25-to-1.

Michigan Wolverines

Looking to win their second national title in the past three years, the Michigan Wolverines (2-1) have shown mixed results over their first three games. To make things more interesting, U-M head coach Sherrone Moore is suspended for the next two weeks. Keep an eye on how the Wolverines—a team SportsGrid has ranked sixth in the Big Ten—perform as 2.5-point favorites (per BetMGM) in their upcoming bid at Nebraska. Undoubtedly, Saturday’s contest in Lincoln will have a significant influence on Michigan’s national championship odds (50-to-1 on Thursday).

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers (1-2) are off to an uncharacteristically slow start this season. They have produced 19.3 PPG to this point, which feels off for any Dabo Swinney-led team. Senior quarterback Cade Klubnik is currently completing less than 60% of his passes while sporting a 3-3 TD-INT ratio. Just one week ago, the Tigers were the favorite (+200) to win the ACC. As it is now, Clemson is listed third in that market with +550 odds.

California Golden Bears

For one of the biggest surprises of the early 2025 college football campaign, see the California Golden Bears (3-0). They started the present season with 80-to-1 odds to win the ACC at BetMGM. Since then, that number has cascaded down to +3000. Much of that is due to quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The true freshman showcases Cal’s top arm talent since Jared Goff. Sagapolutele (6 TD: 1 INT) is completing 67% of his passes for 7.4 yards per attempt, which is both efficient and productive. For a final note, the Bears are not scheduled to play conference frontrunners Miami, Clemson, Florida State, or Georgia Tech.

