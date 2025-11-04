College Football Week 11 Picks: MAC-tion Tuesday Night Best Bets

Mid-week MAC-tion is back, baby! Tonight’s slate features a pair of conference showdowns, pitting two of the MAC’s top teams against each other. We’ve got you covered, breaking down both of tonight’s contests.

Stadium: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium Location: Athens, OH

Athens, OH Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: OHIO -2.5 | Total: 49.5

OHIO -2.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: OHIO -144 | M-OH +122

Tonight’s clash between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and Ohio Bobcats could very well be a preview of the MAC Championship Game. Miami is 4-0 in conference play, atop the Mid-American standings. The Bobcats are nipping at their heels, needing a win to match the RedHawks with identical 4-1 records. Coming off a bye, both teams should be at their best to kick off the Week 11 schedule.

Ohio has been efficient on both sides of the football, but its bread and butter is offense. The Bobcats rank 33rd in total offense, using their ground-and-pound attack to churn out 434.8 yards per game. Those benchmarks have been on the rise in recent weeks, with Ohio recording north of 487 yards in two straight. As expected, that correlates with increased scoring, as they’ve totaled 76 points across that modest sample.

While Miami’s defense has looked sharp in recent weeks, the RedHawks lose credit when adjusted for opponents. A win over Western Michigan is their only notable accomplishment, with their other three wins coming against three FBS teams with a combined 7-19 record and FCS Lindenwood. Despite the inferior opponents, Miami (OH) still ranks in the bottom half of the country in total and scoring offense.

Ohio is ready to shine under the bright lights on Tuesday. The RedHawks have gotten by against lesser-than opponents, but face their stiffest challenge to date against the Bobcats. We’re laying the points with the favorites in this spot.

Best Bet: Ohio -2.5

Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field Location: Akron, OH

Akron, OH Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: AKR -10.5 | Total: 50.5

AKR -10.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: AKR -420 | MASS +330

Listen, we all gotta scratch the college football itch somehow. Even if that includes watching the Akron Zips and UMass Minutemen battle it out on Tuesday night. UMass is still the laughingstock of the FBS, and an improved Zips squad should have no problems dismantling their opposition in Week 11.

Nothing is going right for UMass. Sitting 0-8 straight up, the Minutemen look equally dismal against the spread. They have covered just two of those eight contests, including a one-point loss to FCS Bryant as -16.5 chalk. Their analytics profile offers no redeeming qualities, as the MAC basement-dwellers rank among the worst in virtually every offensive and defensive category.

Historically, Akron doesn’t field a competitive football program, but we’ve seen the best they have to offer in recent outings. The Zips are coming off a monumental win over Buffalo in Week 9, cashing outright as +10.5 underdogs at UB Stadium. That is their second win in four games, including another victory over Central Michigan as +6.5 dogs. Moreover, Akron has out-gained three of four opponents over that stretch, while holding opponents to an average of 363.8 yards per game.

It sounds crazy, but the Zips are deserving of their hefty -10.5 distinction against UMass. Akron has flexed its defensive muscles in recent weeks, and the Minutemen have struggled against worse teams than Akron. We’re betting the hosts run away with this one.

Best Bet: Akron -10.5

Saddle up and get ready for another wild start to the MAC-tion schedule. We’re taking a chalky approach to tonight’s slate, backing Ohio and Akron as home favorites against inferior opponents.

