College Football Playoff 11-Game Forecast: Picks and Upsets

CFP National Championship

CFP National Championship: TBD vs TBD

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Time: January 19, 7:30 p.m. ET

January 19, 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: TBD | Total: TBD

TBD | TBD Moneyline: TBD

While both Texas Tech and Ohio State have received credit for their sharp offensive performances, their defensive acumen will carry them into this year's National Championship. With that, the victor will be determined by which team can make the most of their offensive chances. In what will undoubtedly be a defensive slugfest, we trust the Red Raiders to make the most of their scoring opportunities. It will take a game-winning drive in the waning moments, but Texas Tech emerges as this year's champion!

Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech Wins the National Championship

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.