Ranking the 6 CFP Quarterfinal Matchups Fans Most Want to See

6. Rose Bowl - Oklahoma vs. IU (-9.5)

As previously written, the Rose Bowl could be Indiana versus Alabama or the No. 1-seeded Big Ten Champion IU versus Oklahoma. The Sooners host Alabama as a slight underdog on Friday night. Oklahoma’s offense has struggled to find much life, particularly since quarterback John Mateer had surgery on his thumb and returned against Texas in an ugly loss. The Sooners would have a tough time scoring against one of the nation’s best defenses and an elite defensive coordinator. Still, the matchup of Brent Venables and the OU defensive front against Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana offense would be entertaining. Regardless of which matchup we get, the Rose Bowl is going to be filled with a whole lot of red and fans that are soaking up the experience in Pasadena.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.