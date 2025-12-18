Ranking the 6 CFP Quarterfinal Matchups Fans Most Want to See

1. Orange Bowl - Oregon vs. Texas Tech (-1.5)
While the Oregon Ducks have not officially stamped their ticket to Miami for the Orange Bowl, this is the matchup that is almost certainly going to take place. The Ducks are favored by more than three touchdowns at home against the James Madison Dukes, with Texas Tech awaiting the winner. This matchup is fascinating for a variety of reasons, and the look-ahead line has the Big 12 Champion favored by 1.5 points. Will the time off after the regular season allow the Ducks to get as healthy on offense as they have been all season? If so, many feel like they could do what Ohio State did a season ago: miss the Big Ten Championship Game, rest up, and rip through the College Football Playoff while playing their best football. To accomplish that, they’ll have to travel across the country and play one of the nation’s best defenses. The question for Texas Tech will be whether its offense can scale against the athletes Oregon has on defense, and whether the Red Raiders, who rely heavily on explosive plays, can be efficient enough against the most gifted team they will have seen. The winner of this game advances to the Peach Bowl.
