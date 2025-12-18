Top 10 Quarterbacks Who Entered the College Football Transfer Portal

4) Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Brendan Sorsby began his college career at Indiana, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati. The dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map this past year, leading the Bearcats to the best season in recent years, while combining for 36 total touchdowns (27 passing and nine rushing). Sorsby may not be a team's top option with the names above him available, but he'll undoubtedly be in the mix to land with a contender, especially if they miss out on the top three names.