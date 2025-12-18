Quad of Death: Ranking The Toughest CFB Bracket Quads

1. Cotton Bowl Quad (No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami)

The Cotton Bowl quad that features No. 2 Ohio State gets the nod as the 'Quad of Death'. The Buckeyes, despite losing to Indiana by three, still are the defending national champions. OSU is still arguably the most talented team in the tournament.

What sets this quadrant above the Rose Bowl Quadrant is the presence of the other two teams.

No. 7 Texas A&M finished 11-1 (7-1), with its only loss coming at Texas. They were a top-four team for most of the season.

No. 10 Miami looked like a favorite for the title through the first month of the season as they knocked off three ranked foes, including Notre Dame in the opener. Tie-breakers and two mid-season losses to Louisville and SMU kept them from winning the ACC.

From top to bottom, these three teams are the toughest group.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.