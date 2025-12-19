Top 16 Players Who Entered the College Football Transfer Portal on Thursday

16) EDGE Brandon Davis-Swain, Colorado

Brandon Davis-Swain spent the last two seasons at Colorado, where he's served as a rotation defender on the Buffaloes' defensive line. The Michigan native totaled 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defense this past year. Davis-Swain could be in line to land a larger role elsewhere ahead of the 2025 season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.