Who Are the Highest-Paid College Football Players in 2026? NIL Hot 88

3. Sam Leavitt

QB, LSU | $4M

The transfer portal’s biggest financial winner this cycle, Sam Leavitt saw his value explode to $4M upon committing to LSU. Moving from Arizona State to Baton Rouge, the redshirt junior is the centerpiece of Lane Kiffin’s first season with the Tigers. His dual-threat profile and the "SEC Tax" on quarterbacks have made him a top-3 NIL force.