Who Are the Highest-Paid College Football Players in 2026? NIL Hot 88

6. Dante Moore
QB, Oregon | $3M
Dante Moore shocked the industry by turning down a projected top-2 NFL Draft slot to return to Eugene. By choosing a $10M+ total return-to-school package over the NFL, Moore has become the poster child for "stay-in-school" NIL incentives. His $3M current valuation reflects the premium Oregon is paying to keep its championship window open.
2025 Season Stats: 3,046 passing yards, 30 TDs, 8 INTs, 81.0 QBR
Class: Junior
Height: 6 ft 2 in
Weight: 202 lb
High School: Martin Luther King Jr.
Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan
Social Media Followers: 69,300