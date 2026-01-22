Transfer Portal Watch: Predicting the Next Teams for the Top 12 Players

12) RB Trequan Jones, Old Dominion

Trequan Jones proved to be a bright spot in the Monarchs' offense this season, rushing for 792 yards and six touchdowns. The undersized running back is shifty, and his high motor makes him a tough player to bring down for opposing defenses. Expect Jones to seek an opportunity with a P4 program in the portal.

Prediction: LSU

