Transfer Portal Watch: Predicting the Next Teams for the Top 12 Players

4) WR Cooper Barkate, Duke
Cooper Barkate transferred to Duke ahead of the 2025 season after a breakout year at Harvard in 2024, totaling 1,084 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Looking to prove he could be just as impactful in the ACC, the wideout landed with the Blue Devils and put together yet another career year, reeling in 72 receptions for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, with the loss of starting quarterback Darian Mensah, Barkate hits the portal seeking another fresh start.
Prediction: Miami