Predicting Landing Spots for Top 10 Quarterbacks in the College Football Transfer Portal

10) Elijah Brown, Stanford

Elijah Brown spent the last two seasons at Stanford, where he's seen limited run in both seasons with the Cardinal. Totaling four passing touchdowns and two interceptions in his select snaps this season, Brown has opted to seek a chance to compete for a starting job elsewhere. Keep an eye on the Stanford transfer to find a home courtesy of his remaining eligibility and high upside.

Prediction: San Jose State

