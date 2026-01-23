Where Will They Go? Predictions for the 12 Biggest Names in the Transfer Portal

As the college football offseason sets in, top players in the transfer portal continue to seek a fresh start ahead of the 2026 season. That said, here’s a look at the top 12 remaining players and predictions for where they could land.

1) OT Jordan Seaton, Colorado

Jordan Seaton committed to Colorado out of high school as a highly touted recruit from IMG Academy. The offensive lineman has lived up to the hype since joining the Buffaloes and has been one of the biggest bright spots for Deion Sanders’s squad since arriving. However, after another disappointing season in the Big 12, the star lineman has opted to test his market in the transfer portal, where top contenders are expected to bid for his services.

Prediction: LSU

2) EDGE Damon Wilson II, Missouri

Damon Wilson II originally committed to George as a five-star recruit out of high school, where he struggled to carve out a consistent role in the Bulldogs’ stacked defense. Hoping a fresh start would allow him to prove how impactful he could be, the pass rusher transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season. Using his lone season with the Tigers to boast career-highs across the board, including nine sacks on the season, Wilson finds himself back in the transfer portal with a chance to land on a contender.

Prediction: Miami

3) QB Darian Mensah, Duke

Darian Mensah becomes one of the latest entries to the transfer portal after an impressive season at Duke, throwing for 34 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. After a breakout year in the ACC following his transfer from Tulane last offseason, Mensah becomes one of the best quarterbacks in the portal cycle, with many believing a top contender’s NIL offer lured him into the portal after he initially announced his return to the Blue Devils. Expect Mensah to find a home rather quickly.

Prediction: Miami

4) WR Cooper Barkate, Duke

Cooper Barkate transferred to Duke ahead of the 2025 season after a breakout year at Harvard in 2024, totaling 1,084 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Looking to prove he could be just as impactful in the ACC, the wideout landed with the Blue Devils and put together yet another career year, reeling in 72 receptions for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, with the loss of starting quarterback Darian Mensah, Barkate hits the portal seeking another fresh start.

Prediction: Miami

5) WR Cayden Lee, Ole Miss

Cayden Lee entered 2025 with high expectations after an impressive 2024 campaign, totaling 874 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Georgia native impressed throughout this past year, but in terms of numbers, he failed to match his production from the year prior. Now, with the turnover at head coach, the wideout enters the portal following the Rebels’ playoff run. Don’t rule out a Lee heading to LSU to reunite with former head coach Lane Kiffin.

Prediction: LSU

6) RB Girard Pringle, Miami

Girard Pringle Jr. adds his name to the list of available players in the transfer portal following the National Championship. As a freshman at Miami, the shifty running back totaled 375 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 6.0 yards per carry. The dynamic back will likely garner plenty of interest in the portal, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Pringle stay close to home.

Prediction: Florida

7) CB Jonathan Pennix, Southern Miss

Jonathan Pennix began his college career at Virginia Tech, where he struggled to carve out a sizable role, which eventually led him to transfer to Southern Miss ahead of the 2025 season. In his lone year with the Golden Eagles, the six-foot corner combined for 20 tackles, six pass defenses, and two interceptions. Now, he re-enters the portal hoping to use his strong season to land with a P4 program.

Prediction: Virginia

8) DL Aidan Keanaaina, California

Aidan Keanaaina spent the first three seasons of his college career at Notre Dame rotating as a depth piece for the Fighting Irish. Hoping for a larger role, the six-foot-three defensive lineman transferred to California ahead of the 2024 season, which now looks to be the best decision he could have made for his career. After consecutive career years with the Golden Bears, including his 2025 campaign, in which he totaled 56 tackles and 1.5 sacks, the lineman becomes a top defender left on the market.

Prediction: Colorado

9) CB Donovan Mcintosh, Kansas State

Donovan Mcintosh is coming off his best season at Kansas State, where he combined for 33 tackles, four pass defenses, and an interception as a core piece of the Wildcats secondary. The six-foot-three corner will have multiple years of eligibility remaining, and with his upside, it won’t be a shock to see him find a new team rather quickly.

Prediction: Missouri

10) LB Omar Graham Jr., Florida State

Omar Graham Jr. enters the transfer portal after four seasons at Florida State, serving as a key defender for the Seminoles’ defense over the last couple of seasons. Following a personal-best season totaling 37 tackles and a pass defense, Graham enters the transfer portal seeking a chance to make an impact with another program.

Prediction: Miami

11) QB Walker Eget, San Jose State

Walker Eget has spent the last four seasons at San Jose State, where he emerged as a solid starting quarterback in 2025. After tossing for 17 touchdowns and only nine interceptions this past year, the California native has opted to hit the portal using his final bit of eligibility to prove his abilities in a better situation.

Prediction: Duke

12) RB Trequan Jones, Old Dominion

Trequan Jones proved to be a bright spot in the Monarchs’ offense this season, rushing for 792 yards and six touchdowns. The undersized running back is shifty, and his high motor makes him a tough player to bring down for opposing defenses. Expect Jones to seek an opportunity with a P4 program in the portal.

Prediction: LSU

