Top 10 Transfer Portal Quarterbacks: Projecting Their Next Teams

With the college football season over, all attention turns to the transfer portal and the top remaining prospects on the board. Here’s a look at the top QBs still available with predictions for where each player could land.

1) Darian Mensah, Duke

Darian Mensah becomes one of the latest entries to the transfer portal after an impressive season at Duke, throwing for 34 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. After a breakout year in the ACC following his transfer from Tulane last offseason, Mensah becomes one of the best quarterbacks in the portal cycle, with many believing a top contender’s NIL offer lured him into the portal after he initially announced his return to the Blue Devils. Nonetheless, Duke’s recent lawsuit against the star QB could play a significant role in his future landing spot.

Prediction: Miami (pending Duke’s lawsuit)

2) Walker Eget, San Jose State

Walker Eget has spent the last four seasons at San Jose State, where he emerged as a solid starting quarterback in 2025. After tossing for 17 touchdowns and only nine interceptions this past year, the California native has opted to hit the portal using his final bit of eligibility to prove his abilities in a better situation.

Prediction: Duke

3) Jackson Kollock, Minnesota

Jackson Kollock committed to Minnesota as an intriguing quarterback prospect out of high school. The six-foot-four pocket passer spent his freshman season with the Golden Gophers as a backup quarterback to Drake Lindsey, who’s made it clear the starting job at Minnesota is his as long as he’s there. Now, Kollock enters the portal seeking a chance to compete for a starting job elsewhere.

Prediction: UNLV

4) Taron Dickens, Western Carolina

Taron Dickens emerged as a star at Western Carolina this season, passing for 38 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Miami native is looking to prove he’s a top QB in the country, and following his breakout year, expect several suitors to show interest.

Prediction: Tennessee

5) Jaxon Potter, Washington State

Jaxon Potter has spent the last two seasons at Washington State, where he’s yet to get his opportunity to run the Cougars’ starting offense with freedom. In limited snaps as a sophomore in 2025, the six-foot-five game manager completed 67 of his 95 passing attempts for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Hoping a fresh start allows him to put his potential on full display, Potter entered the transfer portal.

Prediction: Old Dominion

6) Parker Navarro, Ohio

Parker Navarro has used every bit of his college eligibility over the last few years. After starting his college career at UCF, the six-foot quarterback has spent the past four seasons at Ohio, where he’s totaled 30 passing touchdowns and 23 interceptions. Hoping to use his remaining eligibility for one last chance to prove worthy of a starting job, Navarro enters the portal.

Prediction: Oklahoma

7) Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia

Nicco Marchiol has spent the last four years at West Virginia, hoping to claim the starting job for the Mountaineers. However, throughout his time at WVU, he has yet to prove he’s ready to run his own offense. Hoping to use a fresh start to his advantage, Marchiol enters the portal.

Prediction: Sacramento State

8) Grayson Wilson, Arkansas

Grayson Wilson is another quarterback to enter the transfer portal following his freshman season. Nonetheless, considering the head coaching change for the Razorbacks, it doesn’t come as a total surprise to see the Arkansas native reopen his options. Keep an eye on the pocket passer to prioritize a fit close to home.

Prediction: Arkansas State

9) Luke Moga, Oregon

Luke Moga entered the transfer portal after his freshman season at Oregon this past year. Considering the wave of moves to the QB room at Eugene with the return of starting quarterback Dante Moore and the addition of former five-star Dylan Raiola, the writing was on the wall for several players to hit the portal. Moga will be an interesting player to watch in the portal, especially this late in the cycle.

Prediction: Arizona State

10) Elijah Brown, Stanford

Elijah Brown spent the last two seasons at Stanford, where he’s seen limited run in both seasons with the Cardinal. Totaling four passing touchdowns and two interceptions in his select snaps this season, Brown has opted to seek a chance to compete for a starting job elsewhere. Keep an eye on the Stanford transfer to find a home courtesy of his remaining eligibility and high upside.

Prediction: San Jose State

