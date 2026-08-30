Campus Report: A Year Later, Belichick’s North Carolina Looks Different

A Year Later, Belichick’s North Carolina Looks Different

Same opponent. Same opening week. Entirely different football game.

A year ago, Bill Belichick’s North Carolina debut against TCU went sideways in a hurry. The Tar Heels lost 48-14, were outgained 542-222 and surrendered 258 rushing yards. TCU finished with 29 first downs. Carolina had 10.

Arguably the greatest football coach ever, looked like a washed up has been when the Tar Heels debuted under his direction.

Fast-forward one year.

North Carolina 15, TCU 10.

Nobody needs to hang the score in the Louvre. The offense produced one touchdown. Billy Edwards Jr. completed 16-of-28 for 232 yards without a touchdown pass. Carolina ran for only 90 yards at 3.1 per carry.

But this wasn’t about discovering some offensive masterpiece. It was about how dramatically the shape of the game changed.

2025 vs. TCU

Score: L, 48-14

Total Yards: UNC 222, TCU 542

First Downs: UNC 10, TCU 29

Rushing: UNC 50, TCU 258

Turnovers: UNC 3, TCU 1

TCU Points: 48

2026 vs. TCU

Score: W, 15-10

Total Yards: UNC 322, TCU 281

First Downs: UNC 20, TCU 17

Rushing: UNC 90, TCU 106

Turnovers: UNC 2, TCU 1

TCU Points: 10

There’s your story.

TCU’s yardage advantage went from 320 yards to a 41-yard North Carolina advantage.

Its rushing advantage went from 208 yards to 16.

Its first-down advantage went from 19 to minus-three.

And those 48 points?

Ten.

That last number is where Belichick’s fingerprints are easiest to find.

North Carolina didn’t suddenly become Georgia. It simply stopped allowing TCU to dictate the terms. A year after the Horned Frogs ran for 258 yards and two touchdowns, they needed 39 carries to scrape together 106 yards and a 2.7 per attempt.

That is grown-up defensive football. Make somebody snap it again. Close the interior gaps. Don’t hand out explosives.

Force an offense to earn the next six yards instead of watching it take the next 60.

TCU ran 71 plays Saturday and produced 281 yards. That’s 4.0 yards per play. Last year’s TCU offense averaged 7.6 yards every time it snapped the football against North Carolina.

That might be the cleanest number on the entire page.

There are still plenty of loose screws. Carolina fumbled twice and lost both. The offense went 16-of-28 through the air and couldn’t manufacture a passing touchdown. Ninety rushing yards isn’t exactly putting the ACC on notice.

But Belichick didn’t need fireworks Saturday.

He needed evidence.

One year after TCU turned his North Carolina debut into a 48-point demolition, the same opponent returned and found itself trapped in an entirely different kind of football game.

From 48-14 to 15-10 doesn’t mean the renovation is finished.

It does suggest Belichick finally locked the front door in North Carolina.

Time will tell if North Carolina is heading in the right direction.