College Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Texas A&M at Notre Dame

1) CJ Carr Proves to be the Guy

After losing Riley Leonard to the NFL, Marcus Freeman was forced to enter the season with yet another new quarterback under center. CJ Carr won the job in camp, and entering Week 1, the quarterback was gaining plenty of hype to be the guy to lead the Fighting Irish back on another postseason run this season. However, in the team's Week 1 loss against Miami, Carr seemed to struggle for most of the matchup before finally finding his rhythm in the fourth quarter. Now, with a week of rest under his belt and the butterflies of his first collegiate start behind him, Carr could prove to be the guy in this Week 3 matchup.