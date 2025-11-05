College Football: All 18 Big Ten Quarterbacks Ranked by ESPN’s QBR

18. Danny O'Neil, Wisconsin Badgers

2025 Season QBR: 37.0

Week 8 QBR: 26.4 QBR in loss vs Ohio State (Benched in Week 9, Week 10 Bye)

Week 11 Matchup: vs Washington

Heisman Odds: OTB

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.