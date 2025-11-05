10 Bold Predictions for Week 11 of College Football

By the time action kicks off on Saturday, the calendar will have turned to November, and we will be in the “business end" of the 2025 college football season. Week 11 is an exciting slate with huge games all day. Here are some bold predictions!

1. BYU Shocks Texas Tech in Low-Scoring Win

The BYU Cougars have been doubted all season, but they keep on winning. On Saturday, they face their toughest test as they clash with Texas Tech in Lubbock. This is probably the “Game of the Year” in the Big 12, and it will go a very long way towards determining what the matchup is for the Big 12 Championship Game. The BYU Cougars are allowing only 19.4 points per game, and I trust head coach Kalani Sitake to drag this game down into the mud and make it close. The Cougars are 11.5-point underdogs, but they’ll continue to prove the doubters wrong and find a way to grab a close win in a game that is much lower scoring than expected.

2. Mississippi State Notches Signature Victory Over UGA

The Mississippi State Bulldogs were flirting with it for weeks, but they finally broke through last Saturday. Jeff Lebby’s team won an SEC game. It was close, but they found a way to win the game (38-35 over Arkansas). Mississippi State now returns home to play a Georgia team that has flirted with disaster but routinely found ways to win, including last week against the Florida Gators. Starkville is going to be fired up, and I think there’s a real chance that Georgia is overlooking this game. Do you know who UGA has next week? The Texas Longhorns in Athens. If they are not paying full attention to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, those cowbells will be clanging, and the maroon and white Bulldogs will earn a signature victory.

Week 11: Georgia at Mississippi State (+8.5)

3. Texas A&M Covers the Spread Convincingly

The Missouri Tigers have had a bye week to prepare for this game, but so has Texas A&M, and I think Mike Elko is going to have some intense pressure packages dialed up for backup quarterback Matt Zollers. The freshman from Pennsylvania has looked good in his brief playing time, but taking on Texas A&M’s defensive front is a totally different animal. I don’t think he’ll be ready for that, and Missouri’s defense will have all kinds of trouble limiting the damage this extremely athletic and fast offense of Texas A&M. The Aggies will win this game by at least 14 points.

Week 11: Texas A&M (-7.5) at Missouri

4. Iowa Enters the College Football Playoff Conversation

The Iowa Hawkeyes should be ranked, but they still find themselves out of the AP Top 25 and generally not viewed as a College Football Playoff contender. That is going to change this Saturday as they topple the Oregon Ducks in Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 with the lone losses coming in close fashion to the Indiana Hoosiers at home and at Iowa State early in the season. The Hawkeyes blasted Wisconsin 37-0, beat Penn State 25-24, and then manhandled Minnesota 41-3 last weekend. Oregon has looked vulnerable at times this season, and the Hawkeyes know precisely how to grind a game against a high-powered offense that prefers to play at a quick pace to a snail’s pace. They’ll limit possessions, try to create a couple of turnovers and a special teams play in their advantage, and be right there to take the game in the fourth quarter.

Week 11: Oregon at Iowa (+6.5)

5. Auburn Responds to the Coaching Change and Stuns Vanderbilt

The Auburn Tigers have plenty of talent. Will that start to shine after head coach Hugh Freeze was fired following the loss to Kentucky? DJ Durkin is in as the interim head coach, and he certainly seems to have the defensive players’ respect. Vanderbilt is a little bit beat up after their loss to Texas last weekend. The Tigers will open things up a bit on offense and find a way to pull off the upset in Nashville using the familiar coaching change bump we’ve seen so many times in sports.

Week 11: Auburn (+6.5) at Vanderbilt

6. Wake Forest Ruins Virginia’s College Football Playoff Hopes

The Virginia Cavaliers are 8-1 and 5-0 in the ACC, but there is no way this is the 12th-best team in the country, and their one loss was to North Carolina State (which counted as a non-conference game). The Cavaliers have wins by eight points, three points, two points, one point, and ten points. Wake Forest is trying to bounce back from a 42-7 loss against Florida State in a game where everything went wrong. Before that, the Demon Deacons were playing really well with wins over SMU, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, and a close loss to Georgia Tech that should have been a win if not for a brutal missed call. The Demon Deacons have a stout defense and play a deliberate pace that will cause some problems for the Cavaliers. The line on this game is only 6.5 points, which sets off alarm bells.

Week 11: Wake Forest at Virginia (-6.5)

7. Navy and Notre Dame Go Way Over 55.5 Points

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a nice winning streak, but the offense stalled last week against Boston College (a sloppy 25-10 victory). They’ll have a real chance to get back on track against the Navy Midshipmen. Navy’s defense has struggled all season, allowing 24 points per game, and they’ve gotten worse in the past four weeks, giving up at least 31 points each time out (Air Force, Temple, FAU, and North Texas). Navy has the nation’s best rushing attack, and I think Blake Horvath will find some success, at least enough to get Navy into the endzone a few times. Is there any way Notre Dame doesn’t score 40 points on this defense? If so, Navy would only need to find a couple of touchdowns, and they have enough weapons to do that. These teams combine to reach the 60s.

Week 11: Navy at Notre Dame (-25.5)

8. Alabama Trounces LSU in Bryant-Denny Stadium

The annual battle between LSU and Alabama is routinely one of the most anticipated games in the country. Alabama has done its part and is ranked fourth with a clear path to the SEC Championship Game. The same cannot be said for the LSU Tigers. Brian Kelly was fired before the bye week, as the Tigers fell to 2-3 in the SEC, and the Tigers have shown absolutely nothing on offense that makes me think they are capable of hanging with Ty Simpson and the Crimson Tide in a night game at Alabama. The Tide will run it up and cruise to a double-digit victory and an easy cover in Tuscaloosa.

Week 11: LSU at Alabama (-9.5)

9. Bottom Falls Out For Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers head west for their second-straight game against a former PAC-12 squad as they take on the UCLA Bruins. The Bruins are coming off a bye week and had a chance to get as healthy as possible, while Nebraska is scrambling to adjust the offense after losing quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Huskers will be starting freshman quarterback TJ Lateef, and he’s just not ready to be trusted as a passer. Lateef can run, but they won’t trust him to throw it down the field, which will allow UCLA’s defense to crowd the box and make it difficult for Nebraska to run the ball. Matt Rhule’s team drops to 6-4 with a disappointing loss at UCLA.

Week 11: Nebraska at UCLA (-1.5)

10. San Diego State Keeps Rolling and Covers at Hawaii

The San Diego State Aztecs are 7-1 and 4-0 in the Mountain West, and they deserve your attention. The Aztecs are not only winning on the field; they are covering the spread as Sean Lewis’s squad is 7-1 Against the Spread (ATS), while covering by an average of 15 points per game. They are outscoring Mountain West teams 136-41 this season and are closing in on contending for the Group of Five College Football Playoff slot. The Aztecs make a difficult trip to Hawaii, but the Aztecs keep on rolling thanks to a lockdown defense. The Rainbow Warriors are the Mountain West’s top-scoring offense, but they run into a brick wall as San Diego State shuts them down and covers again.

Week 11: San Diego State (-6.5) at Hawaii

