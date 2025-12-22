College Football Bowl Games This Week: Best Bets and Predictions

It’s the beginning of the end for the 2025-26 College Football season. Bowl season is upon us, and we’ll spend the next few weeks embracing the final snaps of the season.

Check out what bets we’re targeting in this week’s bowl games!

Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Location: Honolulu, HI

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: Wednesday 8:00 p.m. ET

California Golden Bears vs Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors Betting Odds

Spread: CAL +1.5 (-105) | HAW -1.5 (-115)

Total: Over 53.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: CAL +100 | HAW -120

California Golden Bears vs Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors Kalshi Odds

Chance: CAL 50% | HAW 50%

50% | 50% Spread: N/A

N/A Total: N/A

After opening as road chalk, the California Golden Bears have quickly been bought down to underdogs in this year’s Hawai’i Bowl. Home-field advantage may be a factor in the betting market correction, as the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors compete in their first bowl game since 2020. Still, we have concerns with the Rainbow Warriors’ metrics ahead of this one.

Hawai’i made great strides this season. The MWC competitors hadn’t finished with more than five wins in any of their last three seasons, a benchmark they reached in Week 7 this year. We saw a new offensive side of the Rainbow Warriors that we hadn’t seen in years, but there are still some more pressing defensive concerns. This is a team that gave up 405.8 yards per game over their last four contests, with two of those foes eclipsing 470 yards. Cal will deploy its pass-heavy offense to pick apart Hawai’i’s secondary from start to finish.

Additionally, the Rainbow Warriors rely almost exclusively on their passing attack to move the ball. Nearly 70% of their total yards came through the air, and they’ll be throwing into the strength of the Golden Bears’ defense. California ranked 36th in the country this season, containing opponents to just 185.4 passing yards per game.

Cal will have no problem moving the ball against the Rainbow Warriors, but Hawai’i won’t have the same success as their guests. While it may be a raucous environment, we expect the Golden Bears to roar past the hosts in this one.

Best Bet: California +100

Stadium: Ford Center at The Star

Location: Frisco, TX

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: Tuesday 9:00 p.m. ET

UNLV Rebels vs Ohio Bobcats Betting Odds

Spread: UNLV -6.5 (-115) | OHIO +6.5 (-105)

Total: Over 65.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

(-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: UNLV -260 | OHIO +215

UNLV Rebels vs Ohio Bobcats Kalshi Odds

Chance: UNLV 69% | OHIO 31%

UNLV 69% | OHIO 31% Spread: N/A

N/A Total: N/A

If it weren’t for the damn Boise State Broncos, the UNLV Rebels would be getting a lot more respect. Four of their six losses over the past couple of seasons have come against the Broncos, including losses in each of the last two MWC Championship Games. UNLV’s consolation prize this year is a Frisco Bowl berth versus the Ohio Bobcats. We’re betting this is a one-sided affair.

UNLV operates efficiently on offense. This season, they put up 459.1 yards per game, looking equally competent in both the passing and ground games. The Rebels churned out over 200 yards per game on the ground, complemented by their 258.0 passing yards. While they continue to lack the defensive integrity we would expect from a Group of Five powerhouse, the Rebels’ game plan is clear. Put up points and force opponents to keep pace.

In that regard, the Bobcats should struggle. Ohio is a run-first school, with virtually no passing attack. Their 178.3 passing yards per game put them among the worst teams in the FBS, and that style of play isn’t conducive to keeping pace with more high-powered units. While their defense stood up well against MAC opponents, we predict they will struggle to contain the litany of playmakers on UNLV’s roster.

This will be a game of cat and mouse. The Rebels will dial up the offensive intensity and force the Bobcats outside of their offensive comfort zone. UNLV will run up the score and should have no problem covering the number in this year’s Frisco Bowl.

Best Bet: UNLV -6.5

Stadium: Chase Field

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: Friday 4:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico Lobos vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Betting Odds

Spread: NMEX +2.5 (-110) | MINN -2.5 (-110)

Total: Over 44.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: NMEX +110 | MINN -130

New Mexico Lobos vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Kalshi Odds

Chance: NMEX 47% | MINN 53%

NMEX 47% | MINN 53% Spread: N/A

N/A Total: N/A

The New Mexico Lobos are coming off their most successful football campaign of the past decade. The Lobos came up painfully close to the MWC Championship Game, losing out on a berth by computer-generated metrics. Still, with nine wins and an unforgiving defense, New Mexico can take out its frustrations on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2025 Rate Bowl.

New Mexico sharpened its teeth on both sides of the football, but its most prominent growth came on defense. This season, they held opponents to 349.4 total yards per game, including just 113.4 rushing yards. That puts the Golden Gophers and their 132nd-ranked total offense at a sincere disadvantage at Chase Field. Minnesota mustered a laughable 279.8 yards per game, which won’t be enough to keep pace with the offensively gifted Lobos.

Granted, Minnesota’s defense wasn’t a liability this season, but we’ve seen them collapse against well-rounded attacks. In each of their last two losses, versus Northwestern and Oregon, the Golden Gophers gave up a whopping 1,035 yards. Even in their previous two victories, they were out-gained by the lowly Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State Spartans. New Mexico can turn to its ground or passing game to keep the ball moving and keep the Golden Gophers on retreat.

Minnesota managed seven wins this season, but the Golden Gophers started to lose steam as the season progressed. Conversely, New Mexico picked up momentum with each passing week, ending the regular season on a six-game winning streak. Minnesota will have some success in slowing down the Lobos, but it won’t be able to stop them altogether. Conservative bettors will target the spread, but we like New Mexico’s chances of upsetting the Golden Gophers on Friday.

Best Bet: New Mexico +110

